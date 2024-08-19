Kong: Survivor Instinct First Trailer Revealed

Kong: Survivor Instinct has been revealed for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X by developer 7Levels, who is also publishing the new action-adventure game featuring the iconic monster. The game is being made in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and is currently scheduled to release sometime later this year, though when exactly hasn’t been divulged. What has been divulged is the first trailer for the game, complete with some gameplay. We also know that the game takes place shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong.

“A sudden Titan attack prompts massive evacuation efforts-but not everyone makes it to safety before the devastation ensues,” reads an official pitch of the game.” Caught in the crossfire between battling monsters, many residents become trapped in the collapsing city-your only daughter among them!”

The game’s official description continues: “Kong: Survivor Instinct is a 2.5D action-adventure game that combines realistic platforming, challenging combat, and metroidvania-style exploration during a thrilling quest of survival worthy of the Monsterverse franchise.”

Kong: Survivor Instinct debuts Legendary Entertainment’s attempt to take the Monsterverse into video games. In other words, as it has previously teased, there are more Monsterverse games in the chamber waiting to be revealed.

“The opportunity to work on the hugely popular Monsterverse IP has been an exciting and formative experience for all of us at 7Levels. Not only did we have a chance to show some of the fan-favorite Titans from a unique perspective, but we also found committed and supportive partners in the exceptional people at Legendary. Their deep understanding of the Monsterverse lore and what makes it so captivating to so many people around the world allowed us to recapture that essence and recreate it in our game,” said Paweł Biela, Co-Founder of 7Levels, while speaking about the project.

