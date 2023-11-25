KSI's Next Huge Fight Possibly Teased

KSI is currently in the process of appealing his loss against Tommy Fury. Unfortunately, his fans will need to wait until December for a decision on this appeal. Beyond this though, many are wondering what's next for KSI and influencer boxing. The fight everyone wants to see is Jake Paul vs KSI, but it seems like that if that is ever going to happen, it is not going to happen anytime soon. In fact, since the Tommy Fury fight, KSI has suggested he may be done with influencer boxing, but a potential new rumor suggests otherwise.

According to Mams Taylor, "there's another big, big fight," for KSI, which has prompted many to ponder if the YouTuber is stepping into the ring with Conor McGregor. Because who else could this be referring to? It's not Logan Paul. It's not Jake Paul. It's probably not Dillon Danis. It could be a Tommy Fury rematch, but probably not. There aren't many names left that could step into the boxing ring with KSI that also fit the bill of "big, big fight."

If KSI returns to boxing could we see him against Conor McGregor? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4FRzyDA2x2 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 25, 2023

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. And it's worth noting it's unclear how much of this is tease from Mams Taylor versus conjecture and speculation. It could very well be nothing more than this, but if something is happening behind the scenes, Taylor would be someone to know. Yet again, all of this does seem to contradict the aforementioned and recent statement from KSI where he said he wanted to just relax, at least for a bit.

"I feel like I did what I wanted to do at the end of the day. I was this kid, a YouTuber, who had no right to be in the ring with Tommy Fury, and I showed the world that if you believe in yourself and work hard you can literally do whatever you want."

Adding to this, when asked what he was doing next, KSI said he was planning on just relaxing. This isn't a retirement announcement, but this was only a few weeks ago, so it's hard to imagine he's already lined up his next opponent.