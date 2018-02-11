Labyrinth of Refrain Headed to the U.S. This Year from Disgaea Devs

An official western release has been announced for Nippon Ichi Software’s Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, and if the animation or concept seem familiar at all, its’ likely because this particular title comes from the creators of the Disgaea franchise. The game released almost two years ago in Japan, and as it prepares to head stateside, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Th announcement hit during a live streamed company publicity conference, where a slew of other releases were announced for western shores. Alongside the game’s standard edition, a limited edition set will be available to purchase for $79.99 which will include the game, a deck of tarot cards, a two-disc soundtrack, an art book, four lapel pins, and a collector’s box. Pre-orders for the game have already begun. Check out the trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Labyrinth of Refrain once again pairs the playeer with a strong-minded female companion (or commander, if you’re looking at it from her perspective) who is a witch that assists the player in building “puppet armies” full of warriors who boast amazing skills and fun character designs. Here’s what we know about it so far, courtesy of NiS America:

Become the living book, Tractatus de Monstrum, and command a brigade of puppet soldiers as you navigate the twisting passageways of the labyrinth of Refrain. Fight past terrifying monsters by giving orders to your puppet brigade. Change their formation, use special skills, or call for an all-out attack! The battles you face will be challenging, so your success depends on your preparation and your strategy.

A Massive Maze – Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets.

Fast-Paced Combat! – Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills!

Build an Undefeatable Army – Create your very own puppet soldiers, grant them a variety of different roles, and assign them to specialized squads to make your own unique brigade!

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk releases in North America and Europe on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 this Fall.