Laser League’s Closed Beta Starts This Weekend

The mixture of arena combat and neon lights known as Laser League is holding a closed beta this weekend before it’s released early next year.

Laser League’s premise is simple, but coming out on top in the tight quarters of the hazard-filled arena isn’t quite as easy. By utilizing each all the characters’ special abilities and customizable options, you’ll have to avoid the enemies’ colored lasers while using your own to disintegrate your opponents in brilliant bursts of light.

The early access game is scheduled to be released in early 2018, but the closed beta that opens on Dec. 15 will give you a taste of the multiple characters and multiplayer modes detailed below that’ll be included with the release of the game.

Over 60 characters from 5 Unique brands

Select from 6 unique and spectacular classes; SMASH, THIEF, GHOST, SHOCK, SNIPE and BLADE.

Play up to 4v4 intense offline or online matches

Compete on 3 packed international Stadiums and master up to 10 laser maps.

16 available power ups drastically change gameplay momentum.

Level up to unlock over 250 character customizations.

The trailer at the top that was recently released for Laser League preps players for the challenges that face them in the arena by highlighting some of the game’s basics as well as some advanced survival moves. From reviving your teammates to figuring out the right customizable options to take into battle, the trailer should leave you quite prepared for the beta when it begins.

Laser League’s closed beta starts on Dec. 15 and will run until Dec. 17, but the exact start and end times vary depending on the region that you’re in. You can check out all of the specifics on when the beta will officially start through the game’s website where you can also register for the closed beta. The game’s Steam page is also live with updates about betas and other tests, so keep an eye on the page if you’re looking for more information on release dates and trial runs.