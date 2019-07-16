Last Call for the Biggest Prime Day Gaming Deals

Amazon’s Prime Day event ends tonight, so there’s precious little time left to take advantage their gaming deals. Some of the biggest sales have already expired, but here are the best deals and exclusives left standing:

Consoles and Accessories:

• TurboGrafx-16 Mini (Amazon Exclusive) – $99.99

• PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership – $39.99

• PlayStation Classic – $19.99

• PlayStation Pro Bundle With Days Gone and God of War – $349.99

• Nintendo Switch with $35 eShop Code – $299.99

• Save 25% on Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

• SanDisk microSD Sale (Switch)

• Save up to 33% on PS4 DualShock 4 Controllers

• Xbox One S All-Digital Edition + Xbox Phantom White Controller – $199.99

Games:

• Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – $19.99

• Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, XBO) – $19.49

• God of War (PS4) – $19.99

• Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! (Nintendo Switch) – $29.99

• Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits (PS4) – $9.99

• Nioh Hits (PS4) – $9.99

• Until Dawn Hits (PS4) – $9.99

• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4, XBO, Switch) – $19.99

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, XBO) – $19.99

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XBO) – $24.99

You can keep tabs on Amazon’s Prime Day gaming deals right here. Any future deals that become active before the event ends will be available here. You can also check out our Gear page for all of the Prime Day deal highlights.

