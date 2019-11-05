Last Call for the Death Stranding PS4 Pro and Collector’s Edition

Sony’s limited edition Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle is about to ship, and this just might be your last chance to grab it. At the time of writing, it’s currently sold out via Amazon and GameStop, but you can still place a pre-order here at Best Buy for $399.99. Odds are it won’t last much longer their either, so it’s probably now or never.

The Death Stranding PS4 Pro comes with a copy of the game (naturally), and the design features inky black handprints dripping down the white console background and Death Stranding branding printed in gold on the middle media bar. However, the controller is the most intriguing (and polarizing) aspect of the design. Sony notes that “you can gently rock the controller to emulate holding the BB pod in your own hands.” Indeed, you can carry it around wherever you go, but if you really want to protect yourself against BTs, you’ll need this…

The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition comes fully loaded with a Bridges cargo case, a steelbook cover for the game, the Death Stranding soundtrack, a Ludens keychain, and loads of in-game items. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the life-size bridge baby pod statue. At the time of writing, the Collector’s Edition is back in stock here at Amazon and here at Best Buy for $199.99. Again, this might be your last chance at it.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

