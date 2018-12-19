Last Call for Arcade1Up Cabinet Deals

The days of enjoying free 2-day shipping safe in the knowledge that your purchase will arrive in time for Christmas Day are almost at and end, and that is especially true with the line of affordable 3/4 scale arcade cabinets from Arcade1Up. UPDATE: Walmart has dropped the price of the entire standard line of cabinets to only $199. You can shop all of the options here.

Walmart has transitioned the cabinets to their last chance deals section, but there is still a little time to get the the big deal on the Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest machine which is on sale for only $200 ($100 off) with free 2-day shipping. Grab it here while you can. A riser that increases the height of the cabinet by 12-inches is available here for $39.84. But that’s not all!

Walmart has discounted the deluxe 12-in-1 Arcade1Up cabinet (which includes the riser) from $399.99 to $349.99 with free shipping. You can order one right here. It features the following games: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, and Asteroids Deluxe.

Finally, the Centipede machine (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles) is also on sale for $249.99 ($50 off). You can find additional Arcade1UP cabinet options right here for the standard $299.

Needless to say, any of the Arcade1Up cabinets would make for a very exciting Christmas gift. Just make sure to jump on the cabinet of your choice quickly, because they could sell out before the Christmas shipping window closes.

If you want to really pile on the gaming nostalgia, keep in mind that Walmart has the NES Classic, SNES Classic, and C64 Mini in stock (the NES Classic and SNES Classic will go out of production after the holidays). They are also offering a $25 gift card with the purchase of a PlayStation Classic.

The full description for the Arcade1Up Asteroids machine reads:

“Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!“

“Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade 1Up’s Asteroids at home arcade machine!“

“Travel into space and prevent your spaceship from being hit by asteroids. Asteroids is a space shooter that challenges your reflex and aiming skills. Take your shots carefully, and challenge your friends to see who will last the longest in space!“

