Last Chance to Save $10 on Xbox Live Gold Subscriptions

Here’s your final reminder about Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold membership deal that offers three additional months for only $15 – which is $10 cheaper than usual. You can get the deal directly from Microsoft right here though Sunday, March 11th. If you buy two at this price, that will also make a 6-month subscription $10 cheaper. On a related note, Microsoft is also offering a deal on the Xbox One X that tosses in a free extra controller ($60 value) for a limited time. Just click “add to cart”, and you’ll see the option to include the controller while the sale lasts.

If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below. You might also want to consider jumping into Xbox Game Pass because the service is starting to look like the Netflix-style game service we all dream of now that Microsoft’s first-party games will be available on the service straight away. This perk will start with games like Sea of Thieves, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Crackdown 3, and State of Decay 2, and will grow to include games from exclusive franchises like Halo, Forza, and Gears of War in the future. Game Pass runs $9.99 a month, and you can get started right here. Additional details about Game Pass can also be found below, along with additional info on Sea of Thieves.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

Xbox Game Pass Benefits and Features:

One low monthly price

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month.

Always something new to play

With new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download and play in full-fidelity

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity.

Discounts on Xbox One games

Save up to 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons.

As noted, Sea of Thieves will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, but if you want to get the game separately, now is the time. Amazon Prime members can save 20% on Sea of Thieves until the game launches on March 20th. You can also get it for free (along with a second bonus game) as part of a deal Microsoft has going on the Xbox One S.

