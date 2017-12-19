Here Are The Best Last Minute Gaming Deals

There’s only six shopping days left until Christmas! If you haven’t finished yet, don’t panic. There’s still time to hit a home run with your gift, and you’ve come to the right place to make it happen. Below you’ll find the best gaming deals going right now. Needless to say, it isn’t going to get any better than this down the stretch, so take advantage of these deals while you can.

Let’s start with the biggest no-brainer purchase – a PlayStation Plus 1-Year subscription for $39.99. That’s $20 off the list price. In addition to the online multiplayer, you’ll get free games, early access to betas and demos, exclusive deals, automatic game updates, 3GB of cloud data, and more. It’s also redeemed via a download code, so you don’t have to wait for a card to ship. You can order your membership code right here while the deal lasts.

Next up on the list is a PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II bundle for $249 on Amazon. Regardless of how you feel about Star Wars Battlefront II, this is quite a deal when you consider that the console retails for $300 without the game (most big box stores will be selling the standard console for $249.99 this week however). Today, December 19th, is also the last day that GameStop is selling a PS4 Pro system with Call of Duty WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II for free. You can also substitute Battlefront for FIFA 18 if you prefer. Your best option is to secure your custom PS4 Prop bundle online then pick it up in your local store.

GameStop is also selling several Xbox One S bundles for only $199.99, which is $80 off the list price. This includes the Minecraft Complete Adventure bundle. Madden NFL 18 bundle, and the Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels bundle. Microsoft is offering similar Xbox One S bundle deals, though they’re sweetening the pot with a free select game. Again, you’ll need to order online and pick it up in a nearby store to ensure that you’ll have it for Christmas. UPDATE: Tomorrow, December 20th, GameStop will be offering Power Up Rewards members $50 off all Xbox One S 1TB bundles, plus a $50 gift card bonus with your purchase. More details here.

If you’re thinking about jumping into VR, you’ll get a $100 GameStop gift card when you purchase the HTC Vive at regular price – that’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on the headset to date.

In the market for a Nintendo 3DS XL? You can get the Galaxy, Samus, and Black editions for $174.99 each – or $25 off the list price.

If it’s games that you’re after, GameStop is currently running deals on some hot PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch titles. Amazon is also running a sale on Bethesda titles and a selection of favorites.

Finally, Fanatical is running a sale on nearly 100 Disney/Star Wars PC games. The prices are so low that they’re basically giving them away. You can check out all of the details here.

