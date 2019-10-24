The Last of Us Part 2 Officially Delayed

Confirming reports earlier today that Naughty Dog and Sony would delay The Last of Us Part II from its previously announced release date of February 21, 2020, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who serves as director on the game, has put out a blog post officially delaying The Last of Us Part II to May 29, 2020. So, that’s that, then.

“I know. It was just about a month ago when we had our big blowout for the game, letting media play over two hours of it along with debuting our new story trailer and revealing the release date,” Druckmann writes in a PlayStation.Blog post. “The positive response we saw from our community was overwhelming. You can feel the energy among the team members. After working on something for so many years, it’s invigorating to get a glimpse of validation for all the hard work.”

“However, it was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality,” he continues. “At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.”

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is now scheduled to release on May 29, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It was previously scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.