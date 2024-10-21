The Last of Us Part 2 Gets New PS5 Pro Update With Patch Notes

Naughty Dog has today released its first major update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered in nine months. At the start of the year, the latest version of The Last of Us Part II launched on PS5 with improved visuals, a new game mode, and a handful of additional features. Now, with the PS5 Pro console set to launch in mere weeks, Naughty Dog has let loose another patch that paves the way for this new PlayStation hardware.

Available to download now, patch version 1.2.0 for The Last of Us Part II Remastered is predominantly tied to PS5 Pro. Even if you don’t plan on picking up Sony’s new PS5 model, this update will make the game compatible with the upcoming console and brings the new PSSR resolution upgrades. Beyond this, Naughty Dog has also looked to resolve a handful of bugs. Most of these errors are related to the No Return game mode, while others are related to accessibility and audio options.

To get a full look at everything that has been done with this new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

PlayStation 5 Pro

New rendering mode added that takes advantage of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) New “Pro” mode renders at 1440p, with PSSR upscaling output to 4K, while maintaining a target of 60 fps* Performance and Fidelity rendering modes are still available and provide smoother experience and high framerates compared to the original PS5*



*Enhanced features require a compatible display in addition to the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

General

Fixed an issue where some trophies would not unlock after importing PS4 save data

Fixed an issue where Abby’s torso could disappear when switching between her bonus skins

Gameplay

[The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where Dina could be grabbed an additional time while escaping in the subway

No Return

Fixed an issue where the stun bomb was not being accurately counted toward the player’s “Stun” stats

Fixed an issue where some weapon kills were not accurately tracking toward player’s stats when performing stealth kills in between those weapon kills

Fixed an issue where shiv kills were not being accurately counted toward the player’s “Shiv” stats

Audio

[On Foot] Fixed an issue where music tracks would not progress as intended when speedrunning

Accessibility

Added additional support so more PlayStation 5 console Accessibility settings are now reflected in-game

[The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where code for the locked room could not be located using Enhanced Listen Mode

Fixed an issue where code for the locked room could not be located using Enhanced Listen Mode [No Return] Fixed an issue where enemies specified by a Gambit were not properly identified when using High Contrast Mode

