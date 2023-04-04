The Last of Us Gets New PC Hotfix From Naughty Dog, Patch Notes Revealed

As expected, The Last of Us Part 1 developer Naughty Dog has today released a new hotfix for the game on PC. Following its launch this past week, The Last of Us has been in a relatively brutal state on PC for those looking to experience the popular action-adventure title. And while it was known that Naughty Dog was working on multiple patches to let loose this week, the first of these updates has now gone live.

At this moment, patch version 1.0.1.7 for The Last of Us Part 1 is downloadable on PC. This update isn't a massive one and looks to primarily fix problems that have come about with the UI/UX in The Last of Us. Naughty Dog has already made it known that a much more substantial update is slated to roll out this Friday, April 7th. When that happens, we'll be sure to inform you of what that patch looks to solve within the game.

The full patch notes for today's new update for The Last of Us Part 1 can be found below.