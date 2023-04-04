The Last of Us Gets New PC Hotfix From Naughty Dog, Patch Notes Revealed
As expected, The Last of Us Part 1 developer Naughty Dog has today released a new hotfix for the game on PC. Following its launch this past week, The Last of Us has been in a relatively brutal state on PC for those looking to experience the popular action-adventure title. And while it was known that Naughty Dog was working on multiple patches to let loose this week, the first of these updates has now gone live.
At this moment, patch version 1.0.1.7 for The Last of Us Part 1 is downloadable on PC. This update isn't a massive one and looks to primarily fix problems that have come about with the UI/UX in The Last of Us. Naughty Dog has already made it known that a much more substantial update is slated to roll out this Friday, April 7th. When that happens, we'll be sure to inform you of what that patch looks to solve within the game.
The full patch notes for today's new update for The Last of Us Part 1 can be found below.
- Directly from NVIDIA: "[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676]." To read more about this update, please read here.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time
- Fixed an issue where the 'Reset to Default' function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections
- Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes
- Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched
- Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers
- Added a new feature where users will be prompted to enable additional GPU diagnostic tooling following a GPU-related crash (optional and only enabled for the current gameplay session)