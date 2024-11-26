The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Surprising New PS5 Update

Naughty Dog has released an unexpected new update for The Last of Us Part 1 today on PS5 consoles. Roughly one month ago, Naughty Dog pushed out a patch for The Last of Us Part 1 that readied the game for the arrival of the PS5 Pro. Since then, some PlayStation users have been revisiting (or playing for the first time) the remake of The Last of Us to see how it runs on the new hardware. Now, it seems that this previous update introduced some bugs that today’s patch has looked to resolve.

Available to download now, update version 2.0.2 for The Last of Us Part 1 only brings a handful of fixes to the game. One of these issues is tied to game crashed that would come about when players would kill an enemy with any weapon. This bug was an odd one, but it should no longer be a problem. Other than this, Naughty Dog has also tweaked the visuals of The Last of Us Part 1 that were appearing incorrectly on base models of the PS5.

Moving forward, it’s unlikely that we’ll be getting a whole lot more updates for The Last of Us Part 1. Prior to upgrading the game for PS5 Pro, Naughty Dog hadn’t released a new patch in quite some time, which suggests that its work was essentially completed. Unless new problems like these annoyances continue to plague players, there’s a decent chance that this could be the final update that TLOU Part 1 ever receives.

To that end, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update below.

General