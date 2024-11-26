Naughty Dog’s New Game May Have Leaked, But Is It Real?

The title of PlayStation developer Naughty Dog’s next game may have finally been revealed, but the legitimacy of said leak is being called into question. Since releasing The Last of Us Part 2 in 2020, Naughty Dog has gone on to release a remake of The Last of Us and a remaster of its sequel on PS5. While these games have helped to tide fans over, much of the conversation around Naughty Dog has been related to the company’s next game. To that end, we might finally have some new information to go off of when it comes to this mysterious PS5 title.

Spotted on the LinkedIn profile of one Raymond Keller, it seems that Naughty Dog’s upcoming project might be titled “Timeless Travel”. Keller, who is supposedly an environment artist at the studio, listed this title under his work experience and dubbed it a new IP from Naughty Dog. Currently, it’s not known if Timeless Travel is the official name of this game, or if it’s instead just a codename.

While it’s exciting to finally have some details on this Naughty Dog game, it seems that Raymond Keller’s profile on LinkedIn might not be legitimate at all. As pointed out by Push Square, Keller’s name hasn’t been mentioned in the credits of Gotham Knights, which is the project that supposedly worked on prior to joining Naughty Dog in early 2022. Before their time at WB Games Montreal, they claim to have been staffed at Bungie, where they presumably worked on Destiny and Destiny 2 from 2015 until 2020. Once again, though, Keller’s name hasn’t been found in the credits of any games from Bungie over this span.

When taking this information into account, it very much seems like this “Raymond Keller” person could be completely nonexistent. After all, anyone can go to LinkedIn and create a profile with falsified details. Given their lack of appearance on Moby Games as well, there’s a high probability that this Timeless Travel name is one that someone simply made up.

If nothing else, though, we did happen to get some new details this week about Naughty Dog’s upcoming game. Specifically, actor Troy Baker confirmed that he would be attached to the project in some capacity. Whether or not he’ll play a major role in the title isn’t yet known, but it’s clear that his work with the studio won’t be coming to an end any time soon.