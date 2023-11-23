The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Details on Lost Levels and Roguelike Mode

PlayStation has shared new details on the additional features that will be found in The Last of Us Part II Remastered. This past week, Naughty Dog announced that it would be releasing an upgraded version of The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 5 in January 2024. And while it wasn't fully known at the time what these additional aspects would entail, a more specific description has now appeared online.

Outlined on PlayStation's official website, new details tied to The Last of Us Part II Remastered have now been provided. Notably, this version of the game will contain two new modes. The first will be additional "Lost Levels", which is content that was cut from the original The Last of Us Part II. Additionally, a new roguelike mode called "No Return" will also be included and will allow players to play as characters other than Ellie and Abby.

"Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created," says this breakdown on PlayStation's site. "Lost Levels let you explore early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original The Last of Us Part II: Sewers, Jackson Party and Boar Hunt. Enjoy hours of new developer commentary about The Last of Us Part II's development as you experience the game."

"Experience deep combat via an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles. Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive – in a host of different encounter types. Play as a variety of characters including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer different playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode."

When it comes to the launch date of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, it's set to arrive on PS5 on January 19, 2024. Those who already own the original game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to this remastered iteration for only $10. For the time being, PlayStation hasn't announced how much the physical "W.L.F. Edition" of The Last of Us Part II Remastered will cost, but we should learn more when pre-orders go live on December 5.