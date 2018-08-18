Full Battlefield V Trailer Breakdown, Including First Look at Battle Royale

Earlier this week we got a chance to check out the explosive new ‘Devastation of Rotterdam’ trailer from DICE about their upcoming shooter, Battlefield V. There was a lot to break down, including a teaser shoved in right there at the end showing off our first look at the Battle Royale mode. Now we’re getting an official breakdown courtesy of one of the game’s writers.

“From the shattered streets of Rotterdam to the burning sands of North Africa, the latest Battlefield V trailer shows how you and your squad will write the untold, discover the unseen, and play the unfamiliar stories of World War 2,” began the latest blog post from EA. “On display are the many improvements of game mechanics central to the Battlefield franchise, such as multiplayer maps that can house the chaos of 64-player battles, the rock-paper-scissors backbone of infantry versus vehicles versus aircraft, and supreme destruction.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this will be the largest Battlefield game the franchise has ever seen, it would make since that there be a lot to unpack. If you watch the video at the top of the article, you will notice that the trailer was incredibly fast paced. This was 100% intentional as the writer mentions that the entire progression of the game itself, especially in multiplayer, encourages on-your-feet movement and dynamic interactions. That includes laying down fire while vaulting out of a building, only to land on your feed and hit the ground running. Pressure, it’s all about that implied pressure.

“Immersion is heightened from the third-person perspective, where soldiers will crash into cover and trudge through environments differently. For example, move frame-by-frame in the clip above to catch how the soldier’s foot is reacting to the environment, hitting and twisting on the uneven surface.”

We also got our first look at the Devastation map where “Soldiers awake to a destroyed Rotterdam city center. The debris, crumbling buildings, and surrounding firestorms have transformed the battlefield. New avenues of approach, obstacles, and defensive positions are some of what shape the next Battlefield V map seen here, called Devastation.”

The team added, “The map is inspired by the second half of the Rotterdam blitz by the German forces. While the Rotterdam map shows the city at the start of the attack, Devastation recreates the terrible aftermath of intensive bombardments. The ruined streets are built with dynamic destruction. No matter what destroys a building, different parts of it will crack, move, and crumble over time, making destruction more realistic than ever.

The Rotterdam and Devastation maps will be featured in an early Grand Operation, the Battle of Holland.” They also showed off the Hamada and Twisted Steel maps as well, each with a unique set of challenges that players must overcome.

And yes – we were right! The end was in fact our first look at Battle Royale, DICE confirmed. Though the breakdown didn’t say anything further, it did verify our suspicions that this was exactly what the video was teasing, “Here’s the cherry on top, a sneak peek at the Battlefield V battle royale experience, coming after launch. Battle royale will never be the same — more details coming soon!”

The adventure begins on October 11 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.