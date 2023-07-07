Latest Immortals of Aveum Trailer Shows Off Sigils, Magic, and the World

Immortals of Aveum is an upcoming FPS magic game that puts players into the shoes of Jak, a magic user that has the unique ability to control all three types of magic in the world of Aveum. The game was recently hit with a short delay, but now its publisher EA is starting to pull back the curtain even further to give players a better look at combat and the world they'll be exploring when Immortals of Aveum ships on August 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The latest trailer was also accompanied by a lengthy blog post, providing even insight into Aveum's gameplay.

The new trailer is about four minutes long and covers quite a bit. Players who watch learn more about Jak and his unique potential as a Magnus, as well as the many abilities they'll be able to use once they're in control. Jak has the ability to control all three types of magic, which include Blue force magic, Red chaos magic, and Green life magic. All three have varying properties and can be upgraded through a talent tree. You can also combine all three schools of magic into an ultimate attack, known as the dominion spell, which EA calls "a beam of pure annihilation." You certainly don't want to be standing in the way of that when it goes off.

To wield your magic, you'll need to use Sigils, which let you focus your skills. These can also be upgraded and switched out, allowing you to tailor your loadout to your specificities. You'll also need to make use of Furies (an attack that's a step above what your Sigil can do) and Augments (magic that lets you traverse the world) at various times throughout your journey. The blog post also dug into the world players will be exploring in Immortals of Aveum. As you'd expect, it seems like a massive world with twelve different biomes and three large hub cities.

Immortals of Aveum is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As mentioned, the game was recently delayed back to August 22. With how in-depth this latest reveal is, it doesn't seem like there's any need to worry about it getting another delay.