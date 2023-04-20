Immortals of Aveum Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Electronic Arts has today revealed the first extensive gameplay trailer for Immortals of Aveum, which is the publisher's upcoming first-person shooter. This past week, EA announced Immortals of Aveum formally alongside confirming its launch in just a few short months. And while those interested in the shooter were eager to see more of what its moment-to-moment gameplay would look like, those answers have today largely been provided.

Clocking in at over six minutes in total, the new gameplay video for Immortals of Aveum gives us our best look so far at the game. Not only does this trailer highlight many of the abilities and powers that players will have at their disposal, but it also features some of the many different characters that will play key roles in its story. Outside of showcasing only combat sequences, this Immortals of Aveum video also gives us a glimpse at how puzzles will be implemented as well.

You can check out this new Immortals of Aveum trailer for yourself here:

"Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss," says the game's official description from EA. "With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies FPS conventions."

Even though it was announced just recently, Immortals of Aveum is quite close to its release, which will transpire on July 20th. When EA's new FPS does arrive, it will be available solely for current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What do you think about Immortals of Aveum based on this new gameplay trailer? Are you planning to pick the game up for yourself later this summer? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.