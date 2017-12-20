LawBreakers Gets Holiday Event And Special Discount

Everyone else seems to be getting into the holiday spirit with special events – so why shouldn’t LawBreakers?

The Boss Key-produced multiplayer shooter will be hosting a special event called Sleigh the Holidays, which will take place from December 21st at 11 AM PDT to January 4th at 11 AM PDT. During that time, players will be able to take advantage of a new update to the competitive Boss Leagues ranked mode, as well as a discount in case you haven’t picked up the game yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this time frame, the game will be 50 percent off on both PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC (North America only), meaning you can get it for the low price of $14.99. After that time period, it’ll go back to its normal price.

With this event, players will be able to see the updates to the competitive Boss Leagues ranked mode, in which a number of featured rewards will be available, such as a Silver Weapon token and an exclusive Season 1 profile icon.

In addition, during the duration of the entire event, fans will be able to take advantage of double XP, earning more credit and unlocking more goods within the game.

The event starts in just a couple of days. Will you be jumping on board the LawBreakers train?

LawBreakers is available now for PC and PlayStation 4.