Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Guide for Walmart, Best Buy, and More

Although Nintendo fans in many countries already have their Switch 2 pre-orders squared away, U.S. gamers will be able to pre-order the new console starting on April 24th. As with any big release, there are quite a few options for where to order your Switch 2. The details for when pre-orders go live, whether online options are available, and more vary between stores like Walmart, GameStop, and more.

So, we’re breaking down all the options for how to pre-order the Switch 2, including where to pre-order in the U.S., what time pre-orders go live on the 24th, and everything else you need to know to lock down your Switch 2 console ahead of the June 5th release date.

Switch 2 Pre-Orders at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 featuring the Walmart logo

Switch 2 pre-orders at Walmart will begin at 12AM ET on April 24th, letting customers hop online and reserve their console.

Walmart is also promising that gamers will get their Switch 2 delivered before 9 AM on the June 5th release day if they pre-order by June 4th at 8 AM ET. This comes with your typical “while supplies last” addendum.

Walmart will have Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders for the Switch 2 system, Mario Kart World bundle, and several Nintendo Switch 2 game releases.

Switch 2 Pre-Orders at Target

Target has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be available online starting at 12 AM ET on April 24th. Customers can head to the Target website to reserve their Switch 2 starting at midnight.

The retailer will offer pre-orders for the Switch 2 console, the Mario Kart World bundle, and several Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, including an extra set of Joy-Cons, the Pro Controller, and the Switch 2 camera.

Switch 2 Pre-Orders at GameStop

A Nintendo Switch 2 Showing the GameStop Logo

So far, GameStop is the odd one out with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders starting at 11AM ET, on April 24th online. In-person pre-orders will start at store opening time. This is typically also 11 AM, but some stores still open at 10 AM, so gamers will want to check their local GameStop opening time to see if an earlier Switch 2 pre-order is possible.

Like Best Buy, GameStop has confirmed a midnight release for the Nintendo Switch 2 at all locations, letting gamers snag their consoles right away at midnight on June 5th.

GameStop is offering the Nintendo Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World bundle, and various Switch 2 accessories. Notably, some accessories have a slight discount for GameStop pro members, which may be worth looking into with the recent accessory price increases Nintendo announced.

Switch 2 Pre-Orders at Best Buy

Gamers will be able to pre-order a Switch 2 from Best Buy’s website or mobile app on April 24th. The retailer has not confirmed an exact time for when Switch 2 pre-orders will be available on this date.

In addition to pre-orders, there will be a Best Buy midnight release for the Switch 2 on June 5th for customers who want to pick up their console ASAP.

Best Buy does list several Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on their website, but it is not clear if they will all be available for pre-order alongside the console itself on April 24th. Best Buy will offer the Switch 2 console and the Mario Kart World bundle for pre-orders.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders from Nintendo

Gamers can also pre-order their Switch 2 console or Mario Kart World bundle directly from the Nintendo website. However, this is probably the most complicated option, and these pre-orders will not open until May 8th by invitation.

Nintendo fans who want to pre-order a Switch 2 this way will need to register on the Nintendo website to receive an invitation. You must also meet Nintendo’s Switch 2 purchase requirements, which include having a Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least a year and having over 50 hours of total gameplay on your Switch console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders at Amazon

For now, it’s unlikely that Amazon will carry the Nintendo Switch 2, and no pre-orders have been announced. So, the retailers listed above including Walmart, Best Buy, and more will be your best bet to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 for local pickup or delivery.