$4,000 Stellar Blade Statues Sell Out in 3 Hours

Stellar Blade, developed by South Korean team SHIFT UP, is one of the most popular games on PlayStation 5, with a staggering score of 4.83/5 over 74.4k player ratings and scoring number #16 on the list of top-selling games of 2024. The new franchise’s breakout title is so popular that the name has become instantly recognizable, even getting crossovers with other hugely popular action-RPGs like Nier: Automata. If you still question the popularity of Stellar Blade, you’ll be shocked to hear that the franchise recently announced pre-orders for statues of its main characters, some of them being under $4,000 to purchase, only for them to sell out in under three hours.

The statues, made by JND Studios and put up for pre-order on the company’s website, depict Stellar Blade‘s protagonist Eve and Tachy, a popular character and one of the game’s major antagonists. Eve’s statue was available for sale for $2,399.00, while a bundle of the two together was also available for $3,899.00.

The bundle featuring Eve and Tachy’s statues sold out in just three hours, despite its nearly $4,000 price. This was confirmed by the X account for JND Studios.

Eve’s solo statue sold out not long after, but not quite as fast as the duo bundle. This is perhaps due to the comparative deal of the bundled statues ($3,899.00 for both characters vs $2,399.00 for just one statue.) It could perhaps also show the popularity of Tachy, who was only available in the bundle.

As of right now, both the Eve solo statue and the two statue bundle remain sold out on JND’s website, and it is unclear when more stock will be available. Considering both the statue and bundle were sold as a preorder, we may have to wait for the statues to ship out before more product becomes available.

Stellar blade‘s Eve in action

Comments under JND Studio’s X post cite their disappointment in the statue selling out so fast, showing that there is still a market for the statues even after their fast sales.

Citing the success of Black Myth: Wukong’s PC port, SHIFT UP has decided to bring Stellar Blade to PC, with a Summer 2025 release date set. Once the game becomes available to the huge PC player market, the size of its fanbase is sure to explode, making the demand for JND’s statues even higher.

Were you hoping to get your hands on these Stellar Blade statues? Will you be keeping your eyes out for a restock, or do you feel like the price is too high? Let us know in the comments below.