‘Layers of Fear 2’ Length Revealed

Bloober Team and Gun Media have been rather quiet about the follow-up to 2016’s Layers of Fear. Outside of the initial reveal last year, the recently released gameplay demo, which can be seen above, and a trailer, not much has been revealed about the upcoming sequel. That said, it would appear that those involved in the production of Layers of Fear 2 are beginning to roll out some more details, including just how much gameplay players can expect to go through this time around.

Those who have played the original title may remember that it was quite the short experience, coming in at around three hours to complete the main story. Layers of Fear 2 will certainly be building upon that time, as Gun Media’s Wes Keltner recently told Gamereactor that it will offer about 9-10 hours of gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keltner also touched on the story that will be featured in the sequel, and how it will be a completely different tale than the first game. “The second one is an entire new story, so it’s not like it picks up where part one left off, it’s not like that; new story,” he said. “It focuses primarily on film […] a lot of horror references are found within, going all the way back from like Nosferatu […] that’s within the colours and the actual environments you’re walking around in, so that’s what we were most excited about when we met with Bloober Team, because we’re big horror people as well, so when we saw the direction they were going with part two, we were like ‘oh my gosh, what can we do to help you guys?’”

Layers of Fear 2 is currently without a release date or specified platforms, but with more information popping up, we can only hope some announcements are in the near future. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to let Tony Todd guide you through a terrifying cruise ship in Layers of Fear 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamingBolt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!