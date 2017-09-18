Horror Game ‘Layers of Fear’ Confirmed for the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch library continues to grow and with more and more diverse titles to choose from. With more third party support than ever, including a few terrifying new horror titles, it’s a good time to pick up that latest Nintendo console.

For those looking to quench that horror craving, the psychological horror title Layers of Fear is officially slated for a Nintendo release. The upcoming title will include both the base game and the subsequent expansion, Layers of Fear: Inheritance.

Layers of Fear was first released back in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms and was received with overall positive reviews, including a 92% “Very Positive” score on Steam. Many have hailed it as a unique horror experience and a “Must Have,” making its port over to the Nintendo Switch that much more exciting.

The latest horror title to make it to the Switch is a first-person “psychedelic horror game” that is incredibly story-driven. Players will find themselves in the role of a critically insane artist. The secret behind his talent is revealed as the player is forced to confront a plethora of visions, nightmares, and horrors from within the mind of the painter. The end goal is to finish his latest masterpiece, but can you survive the dark turns his mind takes?

“You take another drink as the canvas looms in front of you. A light flickers dimly in the corner. You’ve created countless pieces of art, but never anything like…this. Why haven’t you done this before? It seems so obvious in retrospect. Your friends, critics, business partners—soon, they’ll all see. But something’s still missing…

You look up, startled. That melody… Was that a piano? It sounded just like her… But, no—that would be impossible. She’s gone. They’re all gone.

Have to focus. How long has it taken to get to this point? Too long, but it doesn’t matter. There will be no more distractions. It’s almost finished. You can feel it. Your creation. Your Magnum Opus.”

The horror game, much like the DOOM port, has been custom built for the Nintendo console to full support the Joy-Con capabilities including the HD Rumble, motion control, screen support, and more.