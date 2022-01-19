League of Legends 12.2 Patch Notes Revealed

Riot Games has today revealed the patch notes for update 12.2 in League of Legends. This is the first in-season update that has rolled out for the mega-popular MOBA since the start of 2022, and as such, a number of ongoing complaints that players have had with Season 12 have now been addressed. And while these tweaks might be a big deal to a high number of players, likely the biggest thing found in this new LoL is the arrival of a new champion.
Following her reveal earlier this month, patch 12.2 in League of Legends will officially see the addition of Zeri to the game. Zeri is a new marksman that is meant to be played in bottom lane and comes with a host of unique abilities and tools that set her apart from other ADCs. After previously being available to test out in PBE, Zeri will formally join League of Legends once patch 12.2 launches tomorrow on January 20.
As for some of the other notable changes that have occurred in this patch, Janna has also now received a sizable overhaul to every aspect of her kit. Tahm Kench has also received a mini-rework and Talon has now also been nerfed in the jungle. Additionally, Riot has now addressed growing concerns from fans that claim that the Chemtech Drake is far too powerful. It remains to be seen in these nerfs to the Chemtech Soul lowers its win rate, but Riot developers have previously stated that they would consider removing the dragon from League of Legends as a whole if it continues to be a problem.
If you would like to check out the full list of changes for this new League of Legends update, you can find the patch notes for v12.2 of the game down below.
CHAMPIONS
Janna
Move Speed :: 315 >>> 330
Base AD :: 46-71.5>>> 52-103
AD Growth :: 1.5 >>> 3
Basic Attack Range :: 550 >>> 500
Passive – Tailwind
TAILWIND: Janna gains 8% bonus move speed only while moving toward allied champions. (Bonus move speed for allied champions moving towards Janna unchanged.)
FAST & FURIOUS: Janna’s basic attacks and W – Zephyr no longer deal bonus magic damage based on her bonus move speed
Q – Howling Gale
Cost :: 60/90/100/120/140 mana >>> 60/70/80/90/100 mana
Minimum Range :: 1000 >>> 1100
Maximum Range :: 1750 >>> 1760
Time to Destination :: 1.5 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds
W – Zephyr
Range :: 550 (from edge to edge) >>> 650 (centered)
Slow Duration :: 2 seconds >>> 3 seconds
Cooldown :: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 12 seconds at all ranks
Base Damage :: 55/85/115/145/175 >>> 70/100/130/160/190
Bonus Move Speed :: 6/7/8/9/10% >>> 8/9/10/11/12%
E – Eye of the Storm
A FRIENDLY FORECAST :: Innate – Whenever Janna’s abilities slow or knock up at least one enemy champion, ||| E – Eye of the Storm’s cooldown is reduced by 20% >>> she receives +20% heal and shield power for 5 seconds
Shield :: 80/115/150/185/220 (+70% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)
Cooldown :: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds
Shield Decay Starts After :: 0.75 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds
R – Monsoon
Healing Tick Rate :: 0.5 seconds >>> 0.25 seconds (total heal amount unchanged)
Lulu
W – Whimsy
Cooldown :: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 17/16/15/14/13 seconds
Nocturne
Health Growth :: 85 >> 95
Q – Duskbringer
Bonus AD Ratio :: 75% >>> 85%
Qiyana
Base Health Regeneration :: 7.5 >>> 6
Q – Edge of Ixtal
Grass Trail Zone Duration :: 3.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds
Rengar
R – Thrill of the Hunt
HIDE AND LEAP :: Innate – Rengar can leap to enemies with his next basic attack when he is in camouflage
Samira
R – Inferno Trigger
Physical Damage per Shot :: 0/10/20 (+50% AD) >>> 5/15/25 (+50% AD)
Total Damage per Target :: 0/100/200 (+500% AD) >>> 50/150/250 (+500% AD)
Senna
Q – Absolution
LOW VISIBILITY :: Innate – Senna’s basic attacks now slow enemies by 20% (+6% per 100 AP) (+10% per 100 bonus AD) for 2 seconds
Shen
Q – Twilight Assault
Increased Bonus Damage :: 10-40 (+6 every 3 levels) (+5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s max health) >>> 10-40 (+6 every 3 levels) (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s max health)
Tahm Kench
Q – Tongue Lash
Enemy Slow :: 40% >>> 50%
E – Thick Skin
Amount of Damage Stored into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 15/25/35/45/55%, increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are 2 or more visible enemy champions nearby (dead or alive)
Amount of Healing Restored from Grey Health :: 30-100% (levels 1-18) >>> 45-100% (levels 1-18)
R – Devour
Ally Shield Upon Devour :: 400/500/600 (+100% AP) >>> 500/700/900 (+150% AP)
Move Speed Upon Devouring Ally :: Slows Tahm Kench by 30/20/10% while ally is swallowed >>> Grants Tahm Kench 40% move speed for 3 seconds (regardless of swallow duration)
Talon
W – Rake
Damage Against Monsters :: 130% >>> 105%
Tristana
Base Health :: 559 >>> 600
Base Health Regeneration :: 3.75 >>> 4
Veigar
Q – Baleful Strike
Cooldown :: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds >>> 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds
Stacks Granted Upon Killing Large Monsters and Minions :: 2 >>> 3
Volibear
Attack Damage Growth :: 3 >>> 3.5
E – Sky Splitter
Cooldown :: 15 seconds >>> 13 seconds
Yasuo
Q – Steel Tempest
Damage :: 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+105% AD)
Yone
Q – Mortal Steel
Damage :: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+105% AD)
Zed
R – Death Mark
Damage :: 100% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt against marked target)>>> 65% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt against marked target)
ITEMS
Lich Bane
Build Path :: Blasting Wand + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 600g >>> Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 550g (total cost unchanged)
Ability Haste :: 0 >>> 15
Spellblade Damage :: 150% base AD (+40% AP) >>> 75% base AD (+50% AP)
Spellblade Cooldown :: 2.5 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds
Rylai’s Crystal Scepter
Total Cost :: 3000 gold >>> 2600 gold
Combine Cost :: 815 gold >>> 415 gold
Ability Power :: 90 >>> 75
Health :: 350 >>> 400
JUNGLE
Chemtech Drake
Chemtech Dragon Soul
Zombie Health :: 80% base health + 50% bonus health >>> 70% base health + 40% bonus health
Zombie Duration (Without Other Health Impacting Factors) :: 4 seconds >>> 3 seconds
Chemtech Rift
Offensive Action Camouflage Timer :: 1.5 seconds* >>> 2.5 seconds
Bonus Damage Vs Enemies with More Current Health :: Up to 10% >>> Up to 12%
Hextech Drake
Hextech Dragon Soul
Chain Lightning True Damage :: 25-75 (based on attacker’s level, 1-18) >>> 25-50 (based on attacker’s level, 1-18)
RUNES
Lethal Tempo
Attack Speed per Stack (Melee) :: 13% >>> 10-15% (levels 1-15)
Attack Speed per Stack (Ranged) :: 7% >>> 5-9% (levels 1-12)
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where Teleport could sometimes still target certain units other than towers before 14 minutes
- Fixed a bug where Unleashed Teleport would permanently replace one of your Summoner Spells if acquired and used via the Unsealed Spellbook rune
- Champions will now correctly drop Unleashed Teleport spell shards if used after 14 minutes into a game with Zoe
- Fixed a bug where Yone could sometimes cast Unleashed Teleport while his E – Soul Unbound was active
- The exclamation point stealth indicator has been fixed and will correctly reappear above your champion if you are visible to an enemy inside the Chemtech Fog after completing certain stealthing abilities (such as Akali’s W – Twilight Shroud)
- Fixed a bug where towers would incorrectly target enemy champions who took damage from Kog’Maw’s Passive – Icathian Surprise or Karthus’s Passive – Death Defied
- Rengar’s Passive – Unseen Predator leap basic attacks will correctly trigger Navori Quickblades’ Deft Strikes effect
- Fixed a bug where taking damage from certain jungle monsters would sometimes incorrectly grant stacks toward Force of Nature’s Absorb passive
- Fixed a bug where triggering Glacial Augment’s passive would incorrectly count toward triggering Eclipse’s Ever Rising Moon passive
- Fixed a bug where Mythic or active item icon borders would sometimes appear in incorrect locations. (Yes, the mysterious orange squares…)
- Enemy player chat and emote mute toggle buttons have been fixed and will no longer overlap with other icons in the scoreboard
- DJ Sona and K/DA Seraphine’s in-game music mute toggle buttons have been fixed and will display correctly next to their champion icon in the scoreboard every game
- Chat restriction notifications have been fixed and will once again inform players how many messages they have left in their limit