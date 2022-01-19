League of Legends 12.2 Patch Notes Revealed

Riot Games has today revealed the patch notes for update 12.2 in League of Legends. This is the first in-season update that has rolled out for the mega-popular MOBA since the start of 2022, and as such, a number of ongoing complaints that players have had with Season 12 have now been addressed. And while these tweaks might be a big deal to a high number of players, likely the biggest thing found in this new LoL is the arrival of a new champion.

Following her reveal earlier this month, patch 12.2 in League of Legends will officially see the addition of Zeri to the game. Zeri is a new marksman that is meant to be played in bottom lane and comes with a host of unique abilities and tools that set her apart from other ADCs. After previously being available to test out in PBE, Zeri will formally join League of Legends once patch 12.2 launches tomorrow on January 20.

As for some of the other notable changes that have occurred in this patch, Janna has also now received a sizable overhaul to every aspect of her kit. Tahm Kench has also received a mini-rework and Talon has now also been nerfed in the jungle. Additionally, Riot has now addressed growing concerns from fans that claim that the Chemtech Drake is far too powerful. It remains to be seen in these nerfs to the Chemtech Soul lowers its win rate, but Riot developers have previously stated that they would consider removing the dragon from League of Legends as a whole if it continues to be a problem.

If you would like to check out the full list of changes for this new League of Legends update, you can find the patch notes for v12.2 of the game down below.

CHAMPIONS

Janna



Move Speed :: 315 >>> 330

Base AD :: 46-71.5>>> 52-103

AD Growth :: 1.5 >>> 3

Basic Attack Range :: 550 >>> 500

Passive – Tailwind

TAILWIND: Janna gains 8% bonus move speed only while moving toward allied champions. (Bonus move speed for allied champions moving towards Janna unchanged.)

FAST & FURIOUS: Janna’s basic attacks and W – Zephyr no longer deal bonus magic damage based on her bonus move speed

Q – Howling Gale

Cost :: 60/90/100/120/140 mana >>> 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Minimum Range :: 1000 >>> 1100

Maximum Range :: 1750 >>> 1760

Time to Destination :: 1.5 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds

W – Zephyr

Range :: 550 (from edge to edge) >>> 650 (centered)

Slow Duration :: 2 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Cooldown :: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 12 seconds at all ranks

Base Damage :: 55/85/115/145/175 >>> 70/100/130/160/190

Bonus Move Speed :: 6/7/8/9/10% >>> 8/9/10/11/12%

E – Eye of the Storm

A FRIENDLY FORECAST :: Innate – Whenever Janna’s abilities slow or knock up at least one enemy champion, ||| E – Eye of the Storm’s cooldown is reduced by 20% >>> she receives +20% heal and shield power for 5 seconds

Shield :: 80/115/150/185/220 (+70% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)

Cooldown :: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds

Shield Decay Starts After :: 0.75 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds

R – Monsoon

Healing Tick Rate :: 0.5 seconds >>> 0.25 seconds (total heal amount unchanged)



Lulu

W – Whimsy

Cooldown :: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 17/16/15/14/13 seconds



Nocturne



Health Growth :: 85 >> 95

Q – Duskbringer

Bonus AD Ratio :: 75% >>> 85%



Qiyana



Base Health Regeneration :: 7.5 >>> 6

Q – Edge of Ixtal

Grass Trail Zone Duration :: 3.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds



Rengar



R – Thrill of the Hunt

HIDE AND LEAP :: Innate – Rengar can leap to enemies with his next basic attack when he is in camouflage



Samira



R – Inferno Trigger

Physical Damage per Shot :: 0/10/20 (+50% AD) >>> 5/15/25 (+50% AD)

Total Damage per Target :: 0/100/200 (+500% AD) >>> 50/150/250 (+500% AD)



Senna



Q – Absolution

LOW VISIBILITY :: Innate – Senna’s basic attacks now slow enemies by 20% (+6% per 100 AP) (+10% per 100 bonus AD) for 2 seconds



Shen



Q – Twilight Assault

Increased Bonus Damage :: 10-40 (+6 every 3 levels) (+5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s max health) >>> 10-40 (+6 every 3 levels) (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s max health)



Tahm Kench



Q – Tongue Lash

Enemy Slow :: 40% >>> 50%

E – Thick Skin

Amount of Damage Stored into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 15/25/35/45/55%, increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are 2 or more visible enemy champions nearby (dead or alive)

Amount of Healing Restored from Grey Health :: 30-100% (levels 1-18) >>> 45-100% (levels 1-18)

R – Devour

Ally Shield Upon Devour :: 400/500/600 (+100% AP) >>> 500/700/900 (+150% AP)

Move Speed Upon Devouring Ally :: Slows Tahm Kench by 30/20/10% while ally is swallowed >>> Grants Tahm Kench 40% move speed for 3 seconds (regardless of swallow duration)



Talon



W – Rake

Damage Against Monsters :: 130% >>> 105%



Tristana



Base Health :: 559 >>> 600

Base Health Regeneration :: 3.75 >>> 4



Veigar



Q – Baleful Strike

Cooldown :: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds >>> 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds

Stacks Granted Upon Killing Large Monsters and Minions :: 2 >>> 3



Volibear



Attack Damage Growth :: 3 >>> 3.5

E – Sky Splitter

Cooldown :: 15 seconds >>> 13 seconds



Yasuo



Q – Steel Tempest

Damage :: 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+105% AD)



Yone



Q – Mortal Steel

Damage :: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+105% AD)



Zed

R – Death Mark

Damage :: 100% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt against marked target)>>> 65% AD (+25/40/55% of damage dealt against marked target)

ITEMS

Lich Bane



Build Path :: Blasting Wand + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 600g >>> Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 550g (total cost unchanged)

Ability Haste :: 0 >>> 15

Spellblade Damage :: 150% base AD (+40% AP) >>> 75% base AD (+50% AP)

Spellblade Cooldown :: 2.5 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds



Rylai’s Crystal Scepter



Total Cost :: 3000 gold >>> 2600 gold

Combine Cost :: 815 gold >>> 415 gold

Ability Power :: 90 >>> 75

Health :: 350 >>> 400

JUNGLE



Chemtech Drake

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Zombie Health :: 80% base health + 50% bonus health >>> 70% base health + 40% bonus health

Zombie Duration (Without Other Health Impacting Factors) :: 4 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Chemtech Rift

Offensive Action Camouflage Timer :: 1.5 seconds* >>> 2.5 seconds

Bonus Damage Vs Enemies with More Current Health :: Up to 10% >>> Up to 12%



Hextech Drake

Hextech Dragon Soul

Chain Lightning True Damage :: 25-75 (based on attacker’s level, 1-18) >>> 25-50 (based on attacker’s level, 1-18)

RUNES

Lethal Tempo



Attack Speed per Stack (Melee) :: 13% >>> 10-15% (levels 1-15)

Attack Speed per Stack (Ranged) :: 7% >>> 5-9% (levels 1-12)

