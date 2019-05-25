League of Legends Players Have Received Around 7.5 Million Riot Points for Their Artwork

League of Legends players who have ever been just shy of getting a skin or some other product that costs Riot Points have another option at their disposal other than buying more of the premium currency. If you’ve ever been in this situation, you may have sent Riot Games a League-related doodle in the hopes of getting them to make up the difference so you can buy whatever it is you’re after. These types of fanart creations are seen all the time on Twitter and Reddit, and it’s a proven method so long as you’re willing to put in some effort.

It’s no secret that trading artwork for RP works either since Riot has an entire video dedicated to showcasing fans’ creations and encourages players to reach out to support if they’re just barely lacking the RP needed for something. Aside from anecdotes from players who’ve submitted their artwork for consideration though, it’s hard to imagine how many requests have been made and how much RP has been given out, at least until now.

Part of Riot’s latest Ask Riot post covered the topic and has now given us an idea of what these stats look like. According to Riot Morgageddon from Riot’s NA Live Ops, the past 11 months alone have consisted of over 24,000 requests for RP from players with artwork at the ready. Looking back at the lifespan of the whole program which dates back for years, that number goes way up and has led to a massive amount of RP being given away.

“In the last 11 months, we’ve received a little over 24,000 RP Art Tickets worldwide (mostly reasonable requests), and we’ve been able to ensure these players get the little thing they need,” Riot Morgageddon said in the Ask Riot post. “If we go back to the beginning, we estimate we’ve received over 300,000 RP Art submissions. If each player was granted about 25RP, then we’ve given out about 7,500,000 RP since the program began. And it’s been worth every glorious drawing.”

In the latest edition of Ask Riot, we’re talking about playtesting, mastery tokens, Yuumi, and RP Art! —> https://t.co/kgh4mo6zRn pic.twitter.com/wKmyZ71YMw — League of Legends EU (@loleu) May 24, 2019

The number is just an estimate, but it’s still interesting to consider how many players have participated in the program and how many have been successful. If you’ve ever been afraid to ask for RP, it also gives you an idea of how much you could hope to get for flexing your artistic talents.

Riot Morgageddon closed the talk of trading RP for artwork by saying that if you’re a few RP short of a skin or icon, reach out to player support to see if they can help.