League of Legends’ Next Update Will Affect Around 30 Champions

The size of the next League of Legends patch seems like it’s continuing to grow larger as its release approaches, and ahead of the week that it’ll be out, we now have a better idea of how many champions it’ll affect. In one of Riot Games‘ occasional Gameplay Thoughts posts, design director Riot Meddler said the update will include changes for “around 30 champs.” That’s only part of what’s included in the update as well since Patch 9.14 will have new features for Teamfight Tactics, skins, and more.

Riot Meddler’s Gameplay Thoughts post touched on the patching plans for the rest of the year that encompassed the next big update, the Worlds patch, and everything in between. League players who have been following the developments on the PBE servers will already know how the next update is shaping up to be a “pretty large patch” as Riot Meddler stated when discussing what its contents will entail.

“A pretty large patch with a lot of different champs getting work,” Riot Meddler said about Patch 9.14. “Expectation is we’ll probably do a small follow up micropatch a few days after 9.14 releases since with around 30 champs getting changed odds are there’ll be at least one who needs some quick correction afterwards.”

As we’ve already seen in the past from Riot’s insights into the next League patch, it’s going to impact several different areas of the game. For Teamfight Tactics players, the most notable change is that there will be a ranked mode added. This means that players will finally be able to employ their practiced team compositions against other players who are looking to rank up through the same tiers and divisions that players find in the normal ranked modes. Ranked Teamfight Tactics isn’t guaranteed to release right when the update is out though, so it may be that we see this release later in the patch cycle.

Balance patch plans over the course of the rest of the year TFT patch approach and 9.14 changes recap Assessing Irelia for a possible 9.15 nerfhttps://t.co/IX3FB3c1Sy — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) July 12, 2019

The Demacia Vice skins are also scheduled to be out sometime during this next patch. Garen and Lucian are each getting one of the skins that are the first of their kind, skins that were revealed ahead of the Arcade event’s start.

If you’re wondering why the patch isn’t out yet like players would normally expect from Riot’s patch schedule, it’s because this update falls on a three-week cycle instead of the normal two-week process. It’s currently scheduled to be released on July 17th.