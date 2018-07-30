League of Legends Reveals Akali Champion Spotlight Trailer

League of Legends’ latest champion spotlight trailer has been revealed to preview all of Akali’s reworked abilities and effects.

The champion’s full ability kit was revealed by Riot Games weeks ago, but not before it was inadvertently leaked on the same day. That did little to take away from the excitement of a reworked champion though with the skill previews showing the ninja zipping around Summoner’s Rift with her iconic dashes and stealth abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Putting all of those moves together is the champion spotlight trailer that was just shared today with breakdowns for each ability as well as tips on how to effectively combine them when hunting down enemies. For those who haven’t tried Akali while she’s been on the PBE servers or haven’t seen any of the gameplay videos from those who have, the trailer puts some of her abilities into perspective, particularly how much ground she can cover when dashing to an enemy and how hard she is to fight when in her Twilight Shroud that keeps her safe even from turrets.

That Twilight Shroud ability is the one that players will want to pay the most attention to, a move that’ll have Akali tower-diving you all game long. You can still damage her when she’s in the shroud, but the can’t be targeted. This means that AOE abilities and skillshots will be your best bet against her shroud if you can’t get away from it, but she’s also got enough dashes and mobility to prevent those from landing.

Akali is expected to be released this week when Patch 8.15 is released, and you can check out here abilities above and their descriptions below to prepare you for that release. You can also expect to see this login animation gracing your client when that patch releases.

Assassin’s Mark

Damaging a champion with an ability creates a ring around them. When the ring forms, Akali gains a burst of movement speed towards it. Once she crosses the ring, Akali gains another burst of movement speed towards the enemy.

Crossing the ring also empowers her kama, which increases the range and damage of her next attack. This attack also restores a small amount of energy.

Five Point Strike

Akali throws five kunai in a narrow arc, damaging enemies directly in front of her and slowing those at maximum range.

If cast with nearly full energy, Akali heals for a percentage of the damage.

At rank 5, Five Point Strike deals extra damage to minions and monsters.

Twilight Shroud

Akali restores energy and creates cloud of smoke, which slowly spreads to cover a ring-shaped area. While in the smoke, Akali is obscured and has increased movement speed.

While obscured, Akali is stealthed and though her position can be revealed, Akali herself can’t be—meaning she can’t be targeted by abilities or attacks, including by turrets.

Akali can leave the smoke a few times to extend the duration of Twilight Shroud by a small amount.

Shuriken Flip

Akali backflips and throws a shuriken forward, damaging and marking the first enemy hit. The shuriken can also hit and mark the smoke from Twilight Shroud.

Akali can reactivate Shuriken Flip to dash to the marked target, damaging enemies she passes through.

Perfect Execution