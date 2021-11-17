League of Legends Animated Series Arcane Is Getting Magic: The Gathering Cards

Magic: The Gathering is set to release two special Secret Lair drops based on the League of Legends animated Netflix series Arcane, Wizards of the Coast and Riot Games announced today. The exact content of the two drops has not yet been announced, but it is known that they will go on sale November 29th through December 23rd as both foil and non-foil sets. The cards in the Secret Lair drops are set to be revealed once Arcane finishes airing on Netflix, which happens this coming weekend.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane,” said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast, as part of the announcement. “Bringing fan-favorite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players.”

“In RiotX Arcane, we looked for ways to bring the fandom of Arcane beyond the digital screen and into something you could hold in your hands,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games, as part of the same announcement. “This was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair as we’re huge fans of Magic and admire the long-standing, deep relationship Wizards of the Coast has established with their fanbase.”

As noted above, two Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops — Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands — will be available for pre-order starting November 29th for $29.99 (non-foil) and $39.99. Arcane itself has released its first six episodes on Netflix. The third and final set of three episodes will release on November 20th. The show features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

