League of Legends Players Are Creating Their Own Aurelion Sol Skins

Tired of waiting for an official Aurelion Sol skin and eager to explore possible ideas, League of Legends players are ramping up the production of skin concepts for the space dragon.

As any casual or hardcore Aurelion Sol players will know, the Star Forger has but one skin to his celestial name. Released back on March 24, 2016 – the same date that the champion was released – Aurelion Sol’s only skin is his Ashen Lord variant. Credit where credit’s due, his sole skin is a beautiful one, and his base version is nothing to scoff at either. The dragon’s got the looks to back up his cockiness for sure, but that hasn’t stopped players from wanting a bit of variety in their skin collection.

Aurelion Sol has also been confirmed by Riot Games to be one of the recipients of a new skin sometime this year. In March, Riot provided a list of champions whose skin droughts would end this year with new cosmetics being released sometime in 2018. Sol was among other champs with outdated closets including Shen, Amumu, Rumble, and more, some of those champs already having received their skins.

Until that skin comes, League players have taken it upon themselves to create some skins that range from entirely plausible to good for a slight chuckle. Check out the skin concepts below to see which what players think would be a good fit for League’s own space doggo.

Aubeelion Sol

Hot on the buzzing wings of Teemo’s new Beemo skin, the same concept was applied to Aurelion Sol to create Aubeelion Sol.

With a honey tail and Aurelion Sol’s horned headpiece converted into black and yellow antennas, Aubeelion Sol definitely seems like one of the skins that could become a reality. The artist who goes by VariShari even thought out how the champion’s various abilities would work with the skin.

“He collects honey and bees for his Q, his passive and W are big round bees, his wings flutter during E, and he spits either honey or a swarm of bees for his ult,” VariShari said when submitting the skin idea on Reddit.

The ideas for an insect-themed Sol skin didn’t stop there. Someone suggested that the champion might do better with a wasp skin instead, so the artist pivoted to a new name idea: Wasprelion Sol. Combine that with another suggestion to use the Italian word for “wasp” and call it Vesparelion Sol and you’ve got all the pieces for another beautiful skin.

If you like what you see above, you can check out VariShari’s Instagram for more creations.

Austrian Sol

Another skin concept that was shared this week is the idea for Austrian Sol, a skin complete with themes from the country.

The skin comes from Antisocial_Element, a Redditor who’s got an Aurelion Sol flair next to their name and is probably one of the ones who’s been counting down the days till the next skin. With that kind of dedication to the champ, it’s no surprise that the skin even has a backstory just like the rest of League’s champion skins, a story that you can read up on through the link above.

Ideas for the champion’s abilities weren’t included in the main post, but ideas were tossed around for alcohol-related assets as well as pretzels. Austrian Sol seems a bit less plausible compared to Aubeelion Sol, but if you look back at previous skins, it’s not too out of the question. Oktoberfest Gragas is a thing, so with some refining, who’s to say we won’t get another skin like this one or Oktoberfest in the future, if not for Sol than for another champ?

Australian Sol

If you’re wondering which came first, the Austrian or the Australian, it’s the Australian in this case.

Australian Sol, the inspiration for the other Redditor’s Austrian Sol creation, is another country-themed skin that comes from AZEET_THE_EMPEROR. The least likely of all the skins so far – at least judging from the concept art put forward – this skin was responsible for the creation of several other skin concepts.

What it lacks in looks, it makes up for in the other important aspects of the skin such as the quotes and the ability effects. While there were several Australian-themed ideas for the ability effects, some of the best include reversing the direction of Sol’s stars. Naturally, it was also proposed that the entire champion be flipped upside-down. Voice lines were also taken into consideration with several ideas put forward.

Additional Voice Lines:

Muttering inherently about centrelink payments

When ulting: That’s a fair shake of the sauce bottle Well The front fell off That’s not an Ult. This is an Ult.

When Backing: I’m on Smoko, Leave me alone

On Buying Items: Phwoah Mate, Imagine how many Bunning’s Snags I could get for this



Aureesement Park

Moving back towards the more plausible skins, we’ll end it here on a high note with a fun park version of Aurelion Sol that the artist has dubbed Auresement Park.

The artist who goes by PatoPapao on Reddit (more artwork seen here) submitted the idea with a couple of ideas for the abilities. Replace Aurelion Sol’s passive stars with a roller coaster complete with minions having a good time and turn his “Q” into the cup rides that spin in circles and you’ve got half of a skin already.

It’s a neat idea that could actually be a real skin, and though the name might be a bit awkward to say, other League players had some suggestions for more natural skin names. Aurollercoaster Sol, Solar Coaster Aurelion, and Aurelion Solar Coaster were all ideas suggested, but that last one has a particularly nice ring to it.

With Riot Games planning on having a new skin out this year, it’s unlikely that we’ll get any of these skins anytime soon since the plans are (hopefully) already far along, but these skin concepts and many more to come should at least hold Aurelion Sol mains over till the day that the champ gets a new skin.