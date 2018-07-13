Why League of Legends Battle Royale Will Probably Never Happen

Battle Royale. It’s everywhere, whether you like it or not – this genre of online gaming has blown up in popularity. Though not the first games to utilize this mode of play, the likes of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite has shot the desired game mod way up on many developers’ priority list. Since League of Legends continues to boast brag worthy numbers of concurrent players, it was only a matter of time before the question would come up for the team over at Riot Games: Would they ever jump the shark and go Battle Royale?

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on your perspective), Riot Games doesn’t seem to have any desire to port this mode over into their game any time soon. In the dev’s latest Ask Riot session, one fan asked “Is Riot Games going to follow the newest gaming trend and add battle royale to the game?” Their response? Pretty straight forward:

“Seriously, though, we had a really hard time even getting Hexakill to work. I’m not sure if we could get 100 or more champions in the game without a ton of engineering effort. We’d want to be pretty confident that level of investment would lead to something really fun.”

But it’s not because they don’t like the mode, far from it. It just, with the way League of Legends is set up, it just really wouldn’t work with their gametype without feeling super forced.

They added, “On the other hand, there are some really cool things that Battle Royale does that we’d love to be able to bring to League. For example, the expectation that you probably won’t win—you’ll probably lose—is a really nice element. In League, statistically if matchmaking is working really well, you’re going to lose about half of your games. We’d love if there was a game mode where you’re there to kind of do crazy things and see how far you can get, versus just crush the enemy team, but whatever form that takes probably can’t be a Battle Royale.”

There you have it! No Battle Royale, at least not yet, for the crew over at Riot Games. Are you happy to hear this news, or kind of bummed? Sound off in the comment section below and tell us all about it!