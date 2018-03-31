These League of Legends Champions Are Perfect for One for All

One for All has been away for quite a while in League of Legends’ rotating game mode queue, but it’s finally back with many champions experiencing the game mode for the first time.

Prior to this weekend when the One for All mode opened on March 30, it was over two years ago that the mode was last available. This means that champions like Zoe, Camille, and those that have been reworked have never seen the same-champ madness that is One for All. The game mode’s return also brought about several changes from the last time too such as everyone starting at level three and getting increased gold and experience gains.

But the game mode won’t be around forever with One for All scheduled to end on April 16. Fortunately, it’s not coming and going for just the weekends, so players will be able to play it throughout the entire duration. Still, you have to make the most of it while its hear, and that means picking the best champs for the job. Assuming you can avoid the ban phase and get your team on board with your pick – or just force them with a majority vote – here are some of the champions you should absolutely try out in One for All.

Bard

If a Rioter is telling you to ban Bard in One for All, it’s probably worth either trying it out or listening to the advice so that you don’t have to face Bard.

Bard’s strengths in One for All are the same that he has in normal matches but consider him five times as annoying in this game mode. Bard mains and those who face the wrath of the Wandering Caretaker already know how debilitating his crowd control chain can be. A Cosmic Binding stun leads into a Tempered Fate and is followed with another stun, and before you know it, you’ve been immobilized for over six seconds assuming Bard has max ranks on the abilities and capped cooldown reduction. Now imagine that with five Bards, and it doesn’t really matter what you’ve built because you’ve got more than enough time to kill a team.

Should Bard ever get in trouble, the team also has five different Magical Journeys to escape through tunnels like a mob of meerkats. With Cosmic Bindings waiting at the end of every tunnel, good luck catching a team of Bards.

Quinn

Quinn may not seem like the most obvious choice for a One for All match. She doesn’t have spammable abilities, nor does she have a great deal of crowd control, but what she does have is speed and some recent buffs to help her out.

While One for All might put champs in unfamiliar spots with some odd jungle strategies or duo top compositions, none of that really matters to a team of Quinns once they reach level six. When Behind Enemy Lines (R) is leveled, Quinn has access to the super speed that the move offers. If you look at your mini-map and see that Quinns are missing and you’re too far out of position, it’s probably already too late.

The ability’s buffs are also instrumental in making Quinn a champ worth trying in One for All. In Patch 8.6, her ult was changed to not lose the speed bonus when taking damage. This means that even if an enemy lands poke on you, you’ll stay in bird form and will get your ult back momentarily. The Vulnerable passive also applies to all enemies hit by the ultimate as well and can be procced by other Quinns, so beware the roaming flock of Quinns.

Swain

One of the champions to hit the Rift again in One for All since his rework, the Swain Train offers one-way tickets right into the demon hands of the Swains.

This oppressive crowd control comes through Swain’s passive that allows him to pull any enemy towards him that’s been immobilized in some way. For a team of Swains, all it takes is one member of the team to land a Nevermove on an enemy, and assuming enough Swains are nearby, each one of them can pull the snared enemy towards them before the crowd control wears off. While the Soul Fragments that Swain collects don’t appear to be shared between Swains, meaning that if one person pulls an enemy it doesn’t give a Fragment to everyone, you’ll still get one by applying crowd control yourself. This means that everyone will have a max Fragment ult charged in no time, and if one Swain’s health-draining ult is enough to dominate a teamfight, have fun dealing with five of them.

Ivern

You may not see Ivern much in normal matches, but you’ll be hoping that you don’t end up seeing him in your One for All games if you let him through the ban phase and don’t pick him.

When playing against Ivern, you’re not just playing against five champions. Once Ivern hits level six, it’s almost as if you’re dealing with 10 enemy champs at once given how quickly Daisys can gang up on you.

And those Iverns will hit level six before you as well due to their jungling potential. Even if every Ivern goes to a lane, there’s more than enough time to dip into the jungle to take a quick monster camp and return with extra experience to put you closer to level six. Daisy also sticks around for at least 60 seconds assuming you don’t defeat her first as opposed to other pet creatures like Tibber lasting 45 seconds, and with Daisy’s knock-up and Ivern’s Rootcaller, don’t expect to be getting away from that team.

Illaoi

While some of these other champs consist of champs that can either run you down or crowd control you into infinity, Illaoi doesn’t even give those options a thought. Instead, a team of this champion can just brutalize an enemy team by sheer power through tentacle-filled teamfights.

With each Illaoi able to utilize others’ tentacles during fights, be wary of any location that looks like a decent spot to fight a group of Illaois. With a couple of ultimates, a mass of tentacles, and some insanely low cooldowns on Harsh Lesson, fighting a team of Illaois is truly like fighting the Kraken itself with an army of tentacles crashing down on you during every teamfight.

These are just a few of the best champions to try out in One for All before the League of Legends game mode is gone, but if you’ve got other suggestions or impressive One for All stories, let us know in the comments below!