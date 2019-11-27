ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for League of Legends Fans

With the holiday season now pretty much upon us, League of Legends players are no doubt gearing up for Riot Games‘ seasonal events that include limited-time game modes, themed skins, and other content to round out the end of the year. There’s a good chance that you’re also looking for deals on League-related items like collectibles and other kinds of merch as well and if that’s the case, Riot Games probably already has you covered through its extensive merch store.

Most games are lucky to have a spattering of assorted merch items like a logo on some shirts and hoodies and a figure or two, but League actually has a robust collection of items found on the Riot Games Merch site. If you can’t find what you want there, you’ll find no shortage of League gear through Amazon, Funko, and other retailers.

If you’re buying something for yourself this season or are picking up something for a known League player but you don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered with some of the best options from in and out of League’s official merch store. You can find each of our recommendations below along with descriptions of the products and where you can buy them.

Riot Points (RP)

Let’s get this one out of the way first: Riot Points are probably the best and simplest gift a League of Legends player could hope for. Rebranded as “RP” now that Riot Games has multiple confirmed games in the works, this virtual currency is what players use to purchase things in-game. These could vary from skins to loot boxes to all kinds of other types of League loot, and since they’re all available for RP, the currency is probably the most important resource a player could ask for. You might feel cheap for going the gift card route, but with multiple increments available to purchase, it’s hard to go wrong with RP as a gift.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $10-$100

K/DA Merch

Whether you play League every day, have taken a break, or even don’t play at all anymore, there’s still a strong chance you’ve heard of K/DA. This K-Pop group composed of in-game champions and voiced by real-life stars emerged as a breakout hit last year during League’s big World Championship event. Each member of the group got their own in-game skins with physical merch released to match their pop star looks. Snapbacks, hoodies, figures, and many more items are included in Riot’s K/DA collection, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find what you want if there’s a member of the group you call your favorite.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: Varies by Item

True Damage Merch

Considering how successful K/DA was, it makes sense that Riot Games would then want to replicate that phenomenon with another virtual music group. Enter True Damage, the hip-hop group that emerged during this year’s World Championship event. Composed of five different champions, one of which was Akali who was the star of K/DA, this group had their own song and a performance during the event. The merch that followed included shirts, hoodies, figures, and accessories that sported the looks of the True Damage members, and like the K/DA items, there’s a variety of things to pick from

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: Varies by Item

League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra

One of League’s newest merch items is also probably the best option for any League player who’s looking to have a better understanding of Runeterra and its many inhabitants. The world League takes place in is a vast one, and what better way to explore it than with an illustrated, detailed companion guide for the game? That’s exactly what League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra is with the book offering in-depth looks at the various factions around Runeterra and stories of the people and creatures that inhabit them. The book just released this month, and it’s also on sale right now through Amazon.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $22.99 (Normally $30)

Unlocked Statues

League has tons of different series of collectible figures that resemble Funko Pops, but if you’re got a strong affinity for a champion or two and want a more detailed collectible, you’ll want to check out the game’s statues. There aren’t as many there as there are for the normal figures, and they’ve got prices to match their detail, but the value is apparent after you see what they look like. Some of the Unlocked Statues have already been retired while others like ones for Katarina, Vi, and new ones for Riven and Yasuo are all still available until their stocks run out.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: $75-$250 (Not Counting Sales)

Mechs vs. Minions

Before Riot Games put the “S” in “Games” by announcing multiple projects other than League, it actually did have another game on the market. This one that’s still available now is called Mechs vs. Minions and is a tabletop game that up to four people can play where they take control of different characters to do battle with armies of minions. Wave 3 is available now from Riot Games, and it comes with all the contents listed below.

5 reversible game boards

4 command lines (one for each player)

4 painted mech miniatures

Ability and damage decks

A sand timer

A bomb-like power source miniature

6 metal trackers

4 acrylic shards

4 dice

100 minion miniatures

Some kind of large object, trying to break through that sealed box…

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: $75

Collectible Pin Packs

Many League players (or anyone else who loves a particular game) probably finds themselves in a place where there wouldn’t mind sporting something related to the game but don’t want to have the logo or characters plastered all over their clothes. One solution to this dilemma is to get one of League’s pin packs that immortalize different parts of the game with collectible pins. There are pins for emotes, skins, and events like the World Championship to give players small ways to show off their fandom without making too big of a statement.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: $15-$50

League of Legends Onesies

On the complete opposite end of the merch spectrum from tiny enamel pins are the League of Legends onesies which are essentially just full-body representations of how much you love the game. We don’t own one ourselves, though we’d imagine that a head-to-toe suit turning you into a League character would be a pretty comfortable experience. There are onesies for champions like Maokai (Meowkai here), Teemo (Beemo), Fizz, and Annie’s pet Tibbers, so there are at least a few different options to appeal to different players.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: $65-$75

Plush Figures

And finding themselves somewhere in the middle of the polar ends of the League merch collection are the plush figures that commemorate every part of League from the skins to the events to the minions themselves. These plush collectibles are plentiful and come as big or as small as you want them as well as individually or in packs.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Price: $20-$125

Anything With Ahri

If you’re at a total loss for what to get from the Riot Games Merch store, you could do a lot worse than picking something with Ahri on it. As one of the faces of League, the champion has received tons of in-game skins and all sorts of physical merch to go along with those cosmetics. Even if you don’t count the groups she’s in like the Star Guardians or K/DA, Ahri has tons of merch that would be sound fits for a League player whether you play as Ahri or not.

Where to Buy: Riot Games Merch

Prices: Varies by Item