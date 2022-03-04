League of Legends Challenges Feature Gets a Release Date

League of Legends players will soon have a new progression feature to utilize when Riot Games releases Challenges into the game. Different from the normal challenges of playing with a feeding teammate or trying to get your team to group, these Challenges are akin to achievements which players can strive for with an option available to show off your accomplishments in lobbies for others to see. Challenges will be added in the 12.9 update, Riot said this week, which means they’ll be released on May 11th.

The latest on the Challenges coming to League was shared in a post on the game’s site that discussed the current state of the game’s competitive scene and its involved elements and features. Riot said the launch is “getting close” and that it’s happy with how things have been going so far with the release date now set for the feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re getting close to the launch of Challenges,” competitive team design lead Jordan “BarackProbama” Checkman said. “It’s been a complex project with its own unique challenges (pun definitely intended), but we are happy with how expansive we’ve been able to make it and are excited to roll it out to players globally. We’re currently planning for Challenges to go live in patch 12.9!”

While Patch 12.9 isn’t exactly a date, we can crosscheck that with the patch schedule for League to see when that update will be dropping. The schedule currently says it’s coming on May 11th which isn’t exactly right around the corner, but it’s not too far away either. Those dates are subject to change, however, so we could see it released sometime else still.

Challenges have been on the PBE in some form or another for testing ever since they were announced, but if you’re still fuzzy on how they work or are completely new to them, there’s a post on the League site which goes over the whole feature in detail. Just as players have Summoner Icons, Ranked Borders, and more to show off their achievements and personalizations, these Challenges will award players with different Tokens and Crystals to further make your profile your own. Challenges come in various categories and difficulties and ask players to do things like getting Pentakills or winning games without dying as well as more minute-to-minute things like killing 20 minions in 3 seconds.

Challenges will be released in Patch 12.9, so expect to see more on how they work and what’s changes cine they’ve been on the PBE before they go live.