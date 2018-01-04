League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale Jan 5 – 8

It’s the new year, and a new week in League of Legends, which means another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale brings those roguish charms with a new Garen skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance to try out that Senjuani champion for once for 50% off, it’s a hard deal to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% off until the end date on January 8th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

League of Legends Champion Skins: Commando Galio, Rogue Admiral Garen, Guardian of the Sands Kha’Zix, and Headhunter Caitlyn:

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Taliyah – 487 RP

Sejuani – 440 RP

Akali – 395 RP

Karthus – 440 RP

So whether or not players want to become “the Deathsinger” with Karthus, or simply looking reskin a favourite champion already owned; the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from January 5th – January 8th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.

