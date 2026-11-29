PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are set to get three more games for the month of December 2026. These monthly games available for all paying members are Amnesia: The Bunker, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Technically, it’s four games, given how one title is a bundle of two games. Regardless, it’s a quality month with a wide spread.

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Here’s a breakdown on each of the three PS Plus games for December 2026 that goes into how they were received and how they have changed since launch. All three games will be available to redeem from December 1st to January 4th.

3) Amnesia: The Bunker

Image Courtesy of Frictional Games

Amnesia: The Bunker is the most recent installment in the acclaimed horror franchise that forever changed the genre. It was received well at launch, earning an average score of 77.

Amnesia: The Bunker is, in many ways, a spiritual cousin to Alien: Isolation. It revolves around a smart beast that can stalk the player in unexpected ways, leading to a terrifying experience that thrives off its unpredictability.

However, The Bunker has significantly better pacing that invites players to replay it multiple times. The World War I bunker players are trapped in only has a simple objective to escape, but the way to achieving that objective can change rather dramatically. Items are not always in the same place and the ingenuity of the horrifying beast roaming the halls makes players think on their toes. The Bunker also has some immersive sim elements, meaning players can use its many tools in surprising ways to make their own solutions to certain puzzles; sometimes a grenade or explosive barrel can open a door instead of a key. It’s a bit light on story — especially compared to Frictional Games’ horror classic Soma — but it more than makes up for it through its unpredictable gameplay that invites players to survive, adapt, and think for themselves.

The Bunker didn’t receive any paid DLC, but it did get a few free updates. On top of two new difficulty options on both extremes, Frictional also added a custom mode that gave players even more control over their experience. This exhaustive list of settings allows those willing to brave the game’s dark hallways options that can randomize item locations, make the beast even more unpredictable, change how the fuel system works, limit saves, and more. There are over 30 modifiers that make this dynamic game even more dynamic. Sadly, there still is no native PS5 version of the game, despite the original launching almost three years after the PS5’s release.

2) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Image Courtesy of Activision

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is a combined remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. While not quite as beloved as its predecessor, it still reviewed well and garnered an average score of 83.

This dual remake combines both games into one mostly unified experience and coasts off the fluid trick system the series is known for. Checking off challenges and mastering maps is rewarding, as it pays to improve and get even bigger combos. The timer is a limiting factor, though, and a frustrating way to bring the more liberating fourth entry into the modern day. As such, it’s not a one-to-one remake, something also represented in the soundtrack that only has a small fraction of the original songs. With some technical issues and some wonky translations, 3+4 isn’t as smooth as 1+2, but it’s still a solid remake that nails the basics.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4‘s post-launch support was relatively minimal. The only paid DLC it received came in the form of its Doom-centric Deluxe Edition. Its only large free update added Create-A-Park maps in private lobbies and fixed a ton of bugs.

1) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is 3D brawler set in the totemic anime franchise. It is by far the oldest of the three games and also the one with the most tepid reception, as seen with its average review score of 73.

Xenoverse 2 is a mix between an arena brawler and RPG, making for one unique title. It has players going through various events in the franchise, which act as a clever bits of fan service. Fan service carries the game quite far, as the combat system can grow repetitive and is incredibly similar to the first game. However, the combat is better than the combat-free parts of the game that are generally quite dry and get away from throwing fireballs and laying the smack down. It’s not the smoothest action game, yet it at least finds a way to make some iconic scenes playable and act as a playable “what if” scenario squarely aimed at die-hards.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been out since 2016 and has seen years and years of support. Free updates have added skills, quests, costumes, abilities, events, an anti-cheating tool, accessories, various other cosmetics, better load times, balance changes, and bug fixes. As for paid DLC, the game has received around two dozen packs that add new characters, attacks, cosmetics, music, missions, and more to the game. These packs range from $4.99 to $19.99 and some are bundled together.

What game are you looking forward to the most this month? Let us know in the comments.