League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale May 11 – 15

Another weekly sale is here for a select few League of Legends champions and skins giving players the chance to grab what they’ve been eyeing for half the Riot Points. Whether you’re feeling particularly debonair with the Jayce skin, or looking to get your pool party on with Draven, there’s a little something for everyone regarding both champions and skins for them.

As usual, this selection is only available for half off for a limited amount of time. To grab these champions for cheap, you’re going to need to act fast because its only available from May 11th until the 14th. After that, a new rotation comes in and you’ll just have to wait until the next time they’re chosen. Luckily, there’s a pretty solid selection, and a great chance to check out Aurelion Sol if you haven’t already.

Let’s get started with the skins:

Skins

“The peerless warrior known as Pantheon is a nigh-unstoppable paragon of battle. He was born among the Rakkor, a warlike people living on the flanks of Mount Targon, and after climbing the mountain’s treacherous peak and being deemed worthy, he was chosen to become the earthly incarnation of the celestial Aspect of War. Imbued with inhuman power, he relentlessly seeks the enemies of Targon, leaving only corpses in his wake.”

“Innately connected to the latent power of Runeterra, Ahri is a vastaya who can reshape magic into orbs of raw energy. She revels in toying with her prey by manipulating their emotions before devouring their life essence. Despite her predatory nature, Ahri retains a sense of empathy as she receives flashes of memory from each soul she consumes.”

Skins

“Jayce is a brilliant inventor who has pledged his life to the defense of Piltover and its unyielding pursuit of progress. With his transforming hextech hammer in hand, Jayce uses his strength, courage, and considerable intelligence to protect his hometown. While revered throughout the city as a hero, he hasn’t taken well to the attention heroism brings. Still, Jayce’s heart is in the right place, and even those who envy his natural skills are grateful for his protection in the City of Progress.”

“In Noxus, warriors known as reckoners face one another in arenas where blood is spilled and strength tested—but none has ever been as celebrated as Draven. A former soldier, he found that the crowds uniquely appreciated his flair for the dramatic, not to mention the spray of blood from each of his spinning axes. Addicted to the spectacle of his own brash perfection, Draven has sworn to defeat whomever he must to ensure that his name is chanted throughout the empire forever more.”

Champions

As with every week, there are four champions in total for half off. Whether you’re wanting to get your inner “Star Forger” on with Aurelion Sol, or want to go more of the “Deathsinger” route with Karthus, there are four different options to choose from for half the Riot Points. This week brings:

Aurelion Sol – 487 RP

Kha’Zix – 440 RP

Akali – 395 RP

Karthus – 395 RP

The sale is good starting today until the 14th. It may not be the stunning new champion reveal from yesterday, but it’s still a neat way to save a few buck when taking to to the Nexus. Happy gaming!

