League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Feb. 13–16

League of Legends is holding another sale on champions and skins soon that’ll discount several champs and cosmetics for a couple of days.

The sale that’s been revealed through the game’s “sales” section with four champions and four skins each listed alongside their newly reduced price. These skins and champs are half off of their original prices, so now’s the time to get skins for champs like Ekko and Gangplank if you’ve been on the fence about buying one.

Below are all of the skins and champions that are on sale along with their new RP prices:

Skins

Karate Kennen – 260 RP

Cutpurse Twisted Fate – 375 RP

Captain Gangplank – 487 RP

PROJECT: Ekko – 675 RP

Champions

Nidalee – 395 RP

Hecarim – 440 RP

Maokai – 440 RP

Jinx – 487 RP

Ekko’s PROJECT skin is by far the most expensive option out of the list of skins with a normal price of 1350, but the discounted price makes this skin cost next to nothing compared to other options. As a champion that slowly began creeping back onto Summoner’s Rift following some updates that made him more viable in the jungle and elsewhere, the skin is one of Ekko’s better ones and is worth buying if you’re putting in a decent amount of time with Ekko.

But if you want a classic skin for an even more popular champion, Captain Gangplank is the perfect fit. Everyone’s already playing Gangplank from the professional level down to lower elos anyway, so if you’re one of those many Gangplank players, you might as well pick up his cheaper Captain skin while it’s on sale. It’s not quite as flashy as some of his other skins like Dreadnova Gangplank, but it’s a look that’s more faithful to the champion’s style and still gets the job done.

As far as the junglers go, junglers make up the majority of the picks with Maokai and Jinx rounding out the rest as a primarily top pick and an ADC. Following Jinx’s recent buffs, she’s also seen more play as well and is worth picking up if you don’t want to spend the time farming Blue Essence to reach her 6300 BE price.

The champion and skin sale is scheduled to end on Feb. 16.