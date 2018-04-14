League of Legends Video Shows Off Best PAX East Cosplay

League of Legends‘ new cosplay video gives players who didn’t get to attend PAX East in Boston a look at the best champion cosplays that attendees brought to the conference.

The video is nearly four minutes of cosplay after cosplay with champions like Trundle, Pizza Delivery Sivir, Vi, and many more showing up throughout the cosplay mashup. Jhin even makes an appearance in a Bob Ross wig, creating works of arts in a way that’s slightly different from the way he expresses himself in-game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the elaborate to the simple, some League of Legends players who attended PAX East even showed off some more permanent expressions of their love for the game. One attendee around the 1:28 mark showed off not one, not two, but multiple League of Legends tattoos. Leona’s shield, Thresh’s hook and lantern, Jinx’s rocket-launching Fishbones, and one of Ziggs’ bombs are all shown off as different tattoos. That’s some pretty serious dedication to the game, so here’s hoping that he never ends up banned.

As one might expect, the Star Guardian squad also had a strong showing during the conference. Cosplayers put together outfits for many of the different members of the Star Guardian team, but Star Guardian Soraka noticeably showed up throughout the video. Some men even decided to create their own gender-bended versions of the Star Guardian champs, so it looks like Ezreal isn’t the only male addition to the team any longer.

The video was made as part of the League of Legends Community Collab series of videos that bring Riot Games and the community together to collaborate on different video projects. To bring the cosplay video to the League of Legends YouTube channel, Riot teamed up with Legend of Micah and used the songs “running Out of Love” by Mikael Persson and “Furious 2” by Niklas Gustavsson.

While the League players brought their best cosplays to PAX East, Riot Games didn’t come empty-handed either. Weeks ago before the big conference took place, Riot Games announced their plans for PAX and said that there would be giveaways and more taking place. Players were also encouraged to participate in the “Own Your Role” campaign where everyone shared their reason for maining a certain role over another. Several panels were also held to discuss different topics like the competitive mindset, balancing champions, and more.

Check out the full video above to see all the best cosplays that were spotted at PAX East, and keep following the League of Legends channel for more videos like these.