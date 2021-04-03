League of Legends Reveals Damwon Gaming World Championship Skins

✖

There are well over 100 skins that release in League of Legends annually, but a certain lineup that comes around each year is a little more special than the rest. One of the rewards that Riot Games gives out to the team that wins the League of Legends World Championship every year is to award give each player that participated on the championship roster their own specific skin that appears in the game. As of today, we've now received our first idea at what the skins from last year's championship team, Damwon Gaming, will look like.

Riot Games revealed these skins today during the LCK broadcast, which is Korea's own regional League of Legends esports scene. The skins are specifically for the champions Twisted Fate, Kennen, Jhin, Leona, and Nidalee, with each champion resembling the color scheme that Damwon Gaming boasts. Each champion is also chosen specifically by every member of the team that took part in winning the 2020 World Championship as well. As such, this is why there is essentially one new skin for a character of every role in League of Legends.

The splash art for the Damwon Gaming worlds skins was shown off on the LCK broadcast! Look for these skins in a future #PBE cycle!

here's the clip: https://t.co/eaUh0rcW9R pic.twitter.com/mmW5SZXUD4 — moobeat (@moobeat) April 3, 2021

At the moment, there's nothing else that Riot Games has shared about these skins other than this first glimpse. That being said, the fact that we've now seen what they look like means that they shouldn't be too far away from releasing in-game. Typically, when skins like this first emerge, they are eventually added to League of Legends in an officially capacity not much more than four to six weeks later.

Of course, when we do end up getting more information from Riot Games related to these skins, we'll be sure to let you know here at ComicBook.com. Until then, you can get a look at the game's next champion, Gwen, who should be arriving quite soon.

So how do you feel about these upcoming Damwon skins? Personally, I'd have to say that Jhin is my favorite of the bunch. But what about you? Be sure to let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.