‘League of Legends’ Releases New Tools for Content Creators

Riot Games has a new League of Legends tool out for content creators called League Director that’ll allow them to utilize different video editing features in their creations.

Part of Riot Games’ initiative to bolster community involvement, the new League Director is an open-source tool players can use to create their own videos by editing footage from past replays. Riot Games announced the release of the League Director resource and explained how it works in a post on the League of Legends boards. By playing a replay from players’ match history and then starting the League Director program, content creators will be able to access a timeline, camera tools, and other features like video exporting. These features can also be expanded on by the community due to the League Director’s open-source nature.

“We’re happy to also announce that League Director will be open source, meaning community developers can create their own copies with new features and modify and release them as they wish as long it’s free and fully available,” Riot Games said about the new tool. “The current landscape of community-created tools require a lot of manual fixes by their devs as League patches, while League Director should require minimal upkeep (fingers crossed).”

We’ve been secretly working on some new gameplay capture tools. It was shipped to PBE today – happy to answer questions. boards post here: //t.co/6gbFEjKCBV — Riot EarthSlug (@Earth_Slug) February 7, 2019

The flip side of that is that Riot Games won’t be continually updating this League Director tool with big content updates, according to the post. Referring to this release as a “jumping off point for the community,” Riot Games said the community will be able to expand it and add to it as they see fit.

A link to the tool’s download page was shared in the post as well with Riot Games saying it’s currently only available in English and isn’t yet released for live servers, though that release is planned for Patch 9.4. The video at the top was created by Riot Games’ gameplay capture artist Chris “Rainslight” Eaton who showed content creators what they can do with the new League Director tool.