League of Legends Pro Doublelift Will Play in the NA LCS Finals

Professional League of Legends player Yiliang “Doubelift” Peng will still play in the NA LCS Finals on Sunday, according to Team Liquid’s co-CEO and owner.

Earlier in the week, it was announced by Doublelift that his brother Yihong Peng had attacked the brothers’ parents in a stabbing incident that left their mother dead and the father severely injured. With the incident occurring so close to the scheduled date of the NA LCS Finals that are set to take place this weekend, there were questions of whether Team Liquid’s AD carry would participate in the match against 100 Thieves. Team Liquid’s co-CEO and owner Steve Arhancet tweeted on Tuesday to announced that Doublelift is “determined to play in Miami” and that the team would support his decision.

After talking with Peter, he’s determined to play in Miami – we support him. — Steve Arhancet (@LiQuiD112) April 4, 2018

The message from Doublelift was relayed through Arhancet after Doublelift announced in his initial tweet regarding the news that he’d be stepping away from social media for a while to process the news. Doublelift hasn’t shared another statement via social media since his message about the news, though his fans have continuously expressed their support and condolences.

Former teammates who played with Doublelift on different teams offered their own personal messages as well alongside comments from others in the esports community. The official League of Legends esports account quoted Arhancet’s message about Doublelift’s determination to play and expressed Riot Games’ support for the player while saying that support would be offered throughout the weekend. Team Liquid’s competition for Sunday also responded to the decision with 100 Thieves, a new team in the NA LCS that’s made its way to the Finals, commending Doublelift for his decision to play in the Finals and encouraged both teams to play their best.

We respect Doublelift’s decision to play, and will do everything in our power to support him throughout this weekend. https://t.co/OSXVxDOn09 — lolesports (@lolesports) April 4, 2018

We could not have more respect for our competition this weekend. Doublelift, we’re so honored to play alongside you and your team on the Finals stage. Let’s play our hearts out and may the best team win. https://t.co/Qizf7ma2z2 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 4, 2018

The NA LCS Finals will take place this upcoming weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Echo Fox is scheduled to take on Clutch Gamin for the third place match on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET while Team Liquid will play against 100 Thieves on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET for the No. 1 spot.