League of Legends Offer Lets Players Earn “Unlimited” RP

Any League of Legends ads or offers advertising free Riot points are typically scams, but Riot Games is now offering a way to let players really and truly earn an unlimited supply of RP to use with the studio’s various games. This is made possible through the Microsoft Rewards program which now houses a “League of Legends Gift Card” as one of the possible rewards you can acquire by redeeming points. The amounts to be acquired are relatively small in comparison to some of the things that are offered within Riot’s various digital storefronts, but it’s as free and low effort as any deal you’ll find.

Riot tweeted about the Microsoft Rewards program through the League of Legends Twitter account and other socials this week to alert players of the new offer. You’ll first have to join Microsoft Rewards, of course, but once you do, you can head here or search “League of Legends” within the Microsoft Rewards site to see the gift card in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big news! You can now earn unlimited free RP with #MicrosoftRewards! ✨



➡ Join here: https://t.co/6VUxh3P1l5 pic.twitter.com/zvoK97il1U — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 21, 2022

When earning yourself some Riot Points, you can do so in two different increments: 100 RP in exchange for 1,500 Microsoft Rewards Points or 650 RP for 6,500 Microsoft Rewards Points. No other values are listed as options at this time.

If we’re looking solely at League of Legends, 650 RP will only get you so far within the in-game store. Skins can go as high as 3,250 RP for the most expensive skins, but you’ll find some older ones in the 650 price range, too. It’s also worth remembering that champion skins aren’t your only option as you can purchase event items, Chromas for skins, or other cosmetics as well with this RP.

You aren’t just limited to League of Legends either. The fine print on the reward says that the gift card is redeemable in League proper as well as Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant. League of Legends: Wild Rift is not listed among the redeemable options, however.

If you’re new to Microsoft Rewards, you may feel like these redemption goals are a bit out of reach considering how small some of the rewards are for tasks through Microsoft’s program. Those things add up pretty quickly though – a few simple searches will earn you 100 points in a relatively short amount of time, and you get more for using Microsoft Edge. Again, it requires very little effort on your part even if the earned RP amounts aren’t enough to buy a new Legendary skin or anything, but it’s an easy way to top off your purchases or to fund things you wouldn’t normally want to pay for like event passes and similar opportunities.