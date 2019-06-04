League of Legends Brings Back the Essence Emporium

League of Legends players who have been holding onto their Blue Essence instead of buying champions and upgrading masteries can now turn to the Essence Emporium to unload your supply. Riot Games has brought back the Essence Emporium once again, this time for the 2019 midseason, and it’s live from now until June 18th. Chromas are the type of item you’ll see the most of in the store, but there are also more types of loot like Gemstones, Summoner Icons, Wards, and other products available in the store.

If you’ve seen an Essence Emporium open up before, you’ll know what to expect from this returning event. There’s a special store that’s been opened in the League client, and everything in there is on sale for varying Blue Essence prices. Chromas for many different skins like the Pool Party, Odyssey, and Mecha lineups are some of the best deals you’ll find, though not every Chroma is being sold at this time.

You’ll also notice that some of the content from the League Partner Program including the Emerald Chromas will be included in the store. Everything that you can buy as long as the prices for each item is found below, and if there’s a particular Chroma you’re looking to buy, you can find the full list here.

New Items

2,000 BE – Midseason chromas (Includes any non-limited, non-legacy chromas released between July and December of any year, with the addition of chromas released between July and December of 2018. See below for the list of chromas.)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons – Demacia, Noxus, Ionia, Bilgewater, Runeterra (with 15 new icons available)

League Partner Program Loot

10,000 BE – Infernal Amumu Emerald Chroma

10,000 BE – Program LeBlanc Emerald Chroma

10,000 BE – Winter Wonder Neeko Emerald Chroma

25,000 BE – But why? Odyssey Sona Emote

Returning Items

1,500 BE – Mystery icons (Does not include esports icons, may contain Mystery Mini Icons)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons from last Preseason Essence Emporium (available in new boxes)

4,900 BE – Mystery wards

6,000 BE – Essence Collector Ward

50,000 BE – Make It Rain Emote

50,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Knight Icon

75,000 BE – Moneybags Emote

75,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Prince Icon

100,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone King Icon

150,000 BE – URFWick skin

Outside of the Blue Essence deals, items like Rune Pages and XP Boosts will also be on sale. Account name changes, Rune Pages, and XP Boosts are available for 50% off their normal Riot Points prices, and you can also get a Rune Page for 3,150 Blue Essence.

The Midseason Essence Emporium is now open until June 18th.