League of Legends Devs Preview First Set of Eternals for Each Champion

Riot Games returned this week with another look at the League of Legends’ upcoming champion-based achievement system called “Eternals,” this time with a proposed set of tasks for each champion to complete. The whole Eternals system was revealed by Riot in mid-August and looked to give League players a way to show off their prowess with specific champions, but the feature was delayed before it launched to allow Riot to work on it more. This new list of Eternals shared on Wednesday offered examples of three Eternals per champion for players to look over.

If you missed out on the whole Eternals announcement, you can catch up on that here as well as the reasoning behind Riot’s decision to push back the feature’s release. That all took place in August with discussions about the Eternals system ongoing between players and designers on platforms like Twitter and on the game’s various forums since then. Fast-forward to September and new post shared this week by design lead Riot Xenogenic provides a new home for the discussions and an example of the proposed Eternals.

“One of our changes to the feature is to build sets of 3 Eternals that are unique to each champion, capturing things directly related to their specific abilities or gameplay patterns, and not include common stats like Kills, Damage Dealt, etc,” Riot Xenogenic said about the updated Eternals.

“What we’d like to do now is list our proposals for each champion for the first set so you can give us feedback on what you like or don’t like, as well as make suggestions for ideas for things we should track in the future,” the Rioter continued.

The list of the first set of proposed Eternals for each champion is best seen here through Riot’s Google Drive link which contains all the Eternals. You’ll find a list of Eternals for every champion from A to Z there, each of them tuned to work with the champions’ abilities and playstyles. The first three sets for Aatrox, Ahri, and Akali can be seen below as examples.

Aatrox

Number of Sweet Spot hits with Q

Champion kills during World Ender (R)

Champions pulled with W

Ahri

Charms leading to champion kills within 5 seconds

Distance traveled with dashes

Q double hits on the same champion

Akali

Champions killed with Perfect Execution (R)

Number of passive bonus hits on enemy champions

Distance traveled by Shuriken Flip (E)

These unique Eternals for each champion are just part of the proposed changes Riot is making, and even those Eternals themselves are subject to change still. Other adjustments include lower prices for sets of Eternals and making more general Eternals available for Blue Essence at times.