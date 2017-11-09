League of Legends Might Give Evelynn Back This Ridiculous Homeguard Animation

Evelynn might be getting back a Homeguard animation that was taken from the League of Legends champion, one that was being tested for her recent rework.

The Homeguard animation in question certainly isn’t one that fits with the champion, but that’s what made it so perfect. Riot Meddler recently spoke about the animation and said that even though it didn’t make it through to the version of Evelynn that we have now, it might come back somehow.

“No promises, but we’re looking at potential ways to include the previous Eve Homeguard animation as a hidden easter egg somehow,” he said. It’s not the right fit for her primary Homeguard anim, might be able to get it in in some way though.”

You can see the Homeguard animation below, but be warned that once you do, you’ll probably want it back even if you don’t play Evelynn.

The Homeguard Animation

Whether you think it looks more like Sonic the Hedgehog or the Road Runner, the animation looks goofy either way while still working well with her design.

The dark tendrils that Evelynn uses to whip and attack enemies with instead turn into whirling appendages in her Homeguard animation that was being tested early on, a look that’s quite different from her demeanor. It makes sense that it was removed since it doesn’t really seem to fit with Evelynn’s style, but if it can be brought back in anyway, it’d be a nice Easter egg for Evelynn mains, as Meddler suggested.

How it’ll be brought back, if at all, remains to be seen, but expect to see an Evelynn flapping around her base in your games soon enough.

Should Evelynn’s Homeguard Animation Return?