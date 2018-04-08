League of Legends Spring Finals Merch Available for a Limited Time

League of Legends fans rooting for teams in the NA LCS Finals or the EU LCS Finals can pick up some merch items right now that are only available for a limited time.

The Riot Games Merch page shared the news of the Spring Finals merch items through Facebook with one item each being sold for the NA LCS and EU LCS. For the NA group, Miami Vice and League of Legends converge in a Miami shirt that features Pool Party Draven. Those in Europe, however, get a grey shirt with Anivia on the front in honor of the Finals taking place in Copenhagen.

“Spring Finals are around the corner, here is your chance to grab the Miami Draven or Copenhagen Anivia official shirts – available only in their respective regions and only for a limited time,” the post on the Riot Games Merch Facebook page reads.

As the post states, you’ll only be able to buy the item that’s being sold in the region you’re located in, so if you want to grab either the Draven or Anivia shirt to complete your League of Legends merch collection, you’ll have to work out a deal with someone or buy it through a third-party site. The post wasn’t kidding with saying that the two products are limited-time purchases either – the Draven shirt is almost sold out with a “Low Stock” warning greeting players when they navigate to its product page. The limited-time description pertains to the duration that it’ll be sold, and it doesn’t seem likely that more will be put on sale before the timeframe is over, so when they shirts are gone, they’re gone.

The Spring Finals shirts are available for $25 just like the rest of the t-shirts in the Riot Games Store. If purchasing either of the shirts is something you’d be interested in, you can find whichever one applies to your region by following this link. Even if you miss out on purchasing them, perhaps you can find them somewhere through a third-party site like we suggested.

For those who want to watch the Spring Finals matches when they air, you can see both of the top pairs of teams for each region battle it out on the big stage starting tomorrow. At 4:30 p.m. CEST – 7:30 a.m. PT for those in North America – G2 Esports will take on Fnatic for the No. 1 spot in the EU LCS. Afterwards, Team Liquid will face 100 Thieves for the NA LCS Championship at 1:00 p.m. PT.