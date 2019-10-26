League of Legends Players Can Now Get a Free Legendary Skin

League of Legends players who’ve been playing off and on throughout the 10-year anniversary event have been getting rewards each day for their patronage. The second-to-last reward is available now as of Saturday, and if you’ve been slacking on the other rewards, you’ll want to make sure you get this one. It’s a free Legendary Skin, and you barely even have to do anything to have it added to your collection.

A schedule for the event’s rewards was shared at the start of the celebration to show what was coming, and a tweet from the official League account announced on Saturday announced that the reward was now up for grabs. The mission in question is called “Rise of the Elements” in honor of the upcoming Teamfight Tactics changes and the renewed focus on the Elemental Dragons for the preseason, and all you have to do to complete it is play a game. Any matchmade game will work, so just complete something as simple as a quick ARAM match and you’ll have yourself a Legendary Skin.

To give an idea of the value of that reward if you haven’t been shopping for League cosmetics in a while, Legendary Skins are all priced at 1,820 RP. That equates roughly to $14 and includes skins such as the new High Noon Ashe as well as Dark Cosmic Jhin, God Fist Lee Sin, Battlecast Prime Cho’Gath, and many more.

Day 10 Anniversary Gift

Random Legendary Skin! pic.twitter.com/yzzgpC7F6k — League of Legends 🥳 (@LeagueOfLegends) October 26, 2019

Of course, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the skin you want, but having a Legendary Skin for a champion might just convince you to try them out. It’s also worth noting that this reward is the full Legendary Skin and not a Skin Shard, so you won’t have to worry about using your Orange Essence to bring the skin to life. The fifth reward in the anniversary line-up was 3,000 Orange Essence, so you can save that currency for the Skin Shards you’ve collected.

Though the rewards were unlocked each day, you don’t have to worry about hopping into a game right away to get this reward if you’re away from League for a while. The mission says it’ll be live for the next three weeks, so just join a game after making your way through the other missions anytime before the offer ends and you’ll have a free Legendary Skin.

League’s next anniversary reward will be Annie-versary skin that turns Teemo into Tibbers and also comes with a unique border and Summoner Icon.