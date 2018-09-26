Earn Free ‘League of Legends’ Loot by Watching Worlds

Riot Games is giving players free League of Legends rewards and loot for tuning into the 2018 World Championship games.

With many players likely already planning on watching the Worlds games, they can soon earn Loot Tokens and other in-game rewards for doing just that. These rewards will be granted by successfully completing certain Worlds-themed missions that’ll soon begin showing up in players’ clients. From Worlds Tokens to experience used to level up quicker to different Summoner Icons, there’s plenty to be earned by watching Worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting in October when Worlds matches are live, you’ll begin to see missions pop up in your client and on Lolesports.com that will reward you with loot when you watch World Championship games,” Lol Esports’ article about the Worlds Watch Missions said. “There will be a few opportunities each week to earn Worlds Tokens that unlock emotes, icons, chromas, borders and more in the Worlds Loot Shop. Watch Rewards will offer some extra exclusive goodies like rare icons and some secret surprises that superfans watching A LOT of Worlds could uncover.”

Viewers will have to watch the games through the LoL Esports site though, a site that has embeds of both Twitch and YouTube. This means that while you can still pick your preferred streaming platform to watch the games, you’ll have to do it though Lol Esports to be eligible for the missions. LoL Esports says it’s looking into expanding the rewards support to other platforms, but for now, viewers will have to log in through the rewards site and watch the games to get the loot.

The missions aren’t just limited to watching the games either with Riot Games also offering loot for players who take the most prominent Worlds champions into their own games.

“There will be several missions that reward you for watching World Championship games as well as weekly missions that reward you for playing champions featured in the previous week’s matches,” the announcement continued. “You’ll earn credit after watching 10 minutes or more of any single World Championship live game or VoD. Our mobile friendly Reward Hub will allow you to track real-time progress on missions you have earned and are up next without having to log into the game client.”

League of Legends players can expect their Worlds Watch Missions to start appearing on Sept. 30 until Nov. 10 with some of the loot options that people can spend their Worlds Tokens on seen here.