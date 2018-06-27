League of Legends Is Ending Its Free Skin Promotion

For League of Legends players who still haven’t taken advantage of Riot Games’ free skin promotions, you’ve got one last chance to get Riot Girl Tristana, Unchained Alistar, and Dreadnight Garen for free before the giveaway ends.

Whether through Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, League players have been able to grab these skins for free by keeping up with the game through the social channels. All you had to do was follow the game’s pages through those platforms and you’d get the skins with no extra work needed on your part, a system that Riot Games said was a way to get players into the game with some free incentives.

“Back in the good ol’ days of League there was no Hextech Crafting system, and the quality of RP Art wasn’t nearly up to today’s exquisite modern standards,” the support article about the ending promotions said. “League was also just beginning to grow as a game, so we wanted a cool way to incentivize you all liking, commenting, and MASHING that subscribe button on all our social channels for more great content. Hence, these ‘social promotion’ skins were born.”

Now that there are several other ways to add free skins to your account through capsules and the Hextech Crafting system, these promotions are being retired. You’ll still be able to purchase Dreadnight Garen for 975 in the store if you miss out on the deal, but Riot Girl Tristana and Unchained Alistar are being vaulted on August 1.

Instead of following the accounts now to get the skins – which you could still always do to stay up to speed on League news – Riot is making it easier for players to get these skins during the last few days. The Riot Games support article about the retiring promotion gave a step-by-step process on gracing your account with these skins before the giveaway ends.

Go to the homepage of the Support Site

Click “Login” in the upper right hand corner

Enter your account details (the same details you use to log into the client)

Click on “Submit A Request” at the top of the page

Select “Free Limited Time Promotional Skins: Tristana/Alistar/Garen” in the dropdown

Check the boxes for the skins you want

Click “Submit”

You should soon (almost immediately) receive an email from Blitzcrank confirming the skins have been added to your account

Riot Games said that the skins will be retired “for the foreseeable future” with no way to get them from the site after August 1, so you’ll want to secure them before then if you want them in your collection.