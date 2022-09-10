League of Legends Reveals New Fright Night Skins

Riot Games unveiled its Halloween-themed League of Legends skins with several new Fright Night cosmetics unveiled this week. Featuring some spooky aesthetics and some ghostly effects, these new Fright Night skins will go to Annie, Trundle, Urgot, Draven, Renata Glasc, and Nautilus. They'll be released in the in-game store at a later date for players to purchase, but for now, they're all available on the PBE servers to try out ahead of that live release.

As is customary with these new skins that get released on the PBE, we got a video from Riot Games this week to show off the different cosmetics and their altered effects so that players could get a look at them and see if they were worth buying or testing. You can see each of the skins shown off in the video below.

They’re heeere 👻Fright Night creeps onto the PBE. pic.twitter.com/fv6y8PtLUu — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 8, 2022

From slashers to werewolves to general undead-ness, the new skins certainly fit the criteria Riot usually employs whenever creating its themed skins that release around Halloween. Based on what's been shown so far, these skins have inspired some Tim Burton comparisons with Renata's and Urgot's in particular looking reminiscent of looks from movies like Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

For those who want to see the full artwork for these new skins, you can check out those splash arts below after they were shared by another of the League of Legends accounts.

... pic.twitter.com/M0x1LaKXIq — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 8, 2022

🔒 Fright Night Nautilus pic.twitter.com/KkyQytZOtr — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 8, 2022

Last year, Riot Games released a couple of Bewitching skins for Poppy, Syndra, Fiora, Nami, and Yuumi. Riot has made a habit in the past couple of months of revealing one wave of skins in a particular theme only to reveal another wave soon afterwards. Given that six skins were already revealed this week, that sounds like it'll wrap up this year's Halloween-type skins, but we won't know for sure until the next month or so comes and goes.

Look for these new Fright Night skins to release on the live servers in a future update after they've spent some time on the PBE for testing. Riot Games has not yet announced an event associated with the release of these skins, but precedent suggests there will be something else accompanying these skins when they release.